How To Get Ready For #CapitalSTB

Here's how you can prepare and get yourself on that summer vibe for the #CapitalSTB! From getting ready to your personalised Ball playlist to putting together your perfect festival outfit – these tips and tricks ahead of the event will get you saying yes to fresh, just like Mentos Pure Fresh Gum!

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is just around the corner but until June 12 rolls around, here's how you can get ready for the summer event we've all been waiting for!

Wembley Stadium is going to be overrun with all your favourite pop stars, with the likes of Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, David Guetta, Mimi Webb and so many more set to deliver jawdropping performances at the Ball.

Before the excitement commences you can indulge in some pre-event prep and make sure you have everything you need for what's going to be an unforgettable day.

From what to pack, to what to wear – we've put together a cheat sheet of everything you need to do before the 2022 Capital Summertime Ball!

Perfect your party look before the Ball

Of course, festival season and festival wear go hand-in-hand! So we know that when you look ahead to Ball day you must be wondering what outfit you're going to sport as you watch your favourite stars take to the stage.

Why not take a leaf out of Harry's book and dress in your festival best for the #CapitalSTB. Whether he dons a colourful jumpsuit or metallic co-ord, Harry always understands the stage-wear assignments – and you can too!

Plan our your outfit options and get your friends' opinions (maybe even do a poll) to help you decide what you'll be donning on June 12!

Make your ultimate #CapitalSTB playlist

What better way to kill time before the Ball than curating your very own personalised playlist featuring our 2022 acts.

Include dance anthems from the likes of Becky Hill and David Guetta to get you ready to move, prepare to belt out chart-toppers from Harry Styles to Ed Sheeran, and sprinkle in some feel-good pop bops from Mabel and Joel Corry to top off the perfect pre-party playlist!

You have plenty of bangers to choose from when it comes to making your own ultimate Ball setlist.

Pack all your festival essentials

Once you get to the Ball you're going to want to document those unforgettable memories!

Get all your bases covered from digital to analogue by popping a disposable camera in your camera as well as a portable charger – that way you can be posting your #CapitalSTB highlights to your Instagram story all night...

Other essentials include a pair of shades, some comfortable shoes, your tickets and don't forget to pack some Mentos Pure Fresh Gum to give you that fresh edge at the summer event!

Get pumped on your way to Wembley Stadium

Remember that playlist we mentioned earlier? Well, that's going to come in handy when you're en route to Wembley Stadium!

As you head through London and anticipate the amazing Ball line-up you can listen to the acts you are most looking forward to seeing take the #CapitalSTB stage by storm.

Whilst you're daydreaming about the amazing day ahead, have a think about what poses you and your friends are going to strike in the Mentos Pure Fresh Gum 360 Photo booth! Treat yourself at the end of the journey by trying out the Mentos Gum sampling station.

It won't be long until you're wearing your concert best, with a bag full of your festival essentials, and listening to your Ball playlist as you make your way to Capital's Summertime Ball on June 12 – see you there!

