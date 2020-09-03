5 Things We Learnt From Miley Cyrus's Joe Rogan Podcast Interview

Miley Cyrus spoke about her relationships, music and life on the Joe Rogan podcast. Picture: The Joe Rogan Experience

Miley Cyrus sat down for a three hour interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast where she spoke about everything from her divorce, her recent falling out with the VMAs and how life has changed since her Malibu house burnt down.

Miley Cyrus has sat down with the notoriously unfiltered podcast giant Joe Rogan for a mammoth three hour interview where the equally candid 'Midnight Sky' superstar openly spoke about her love life, music and absolutely everything in between.

Miley Cyrus Says Liam Hemsworth Divorce ‘Sucked’

Fans eagerly tuned in to listen to the brutally honest chat that included a serious roast from the quick-witted singer, some unfiltered truths including a falling out with the VMAs, and how she's been branded a 'cold hearted b*tch' by exes for treating them as if they've 'died' after breaking up.

So, basically exactly what we'd expect from the icon.

Here are her best bits..

Her whole singing voice changed after her Malibu house burned down in California wildfires

Miley and Liam's house was one of the many properties destroyed in the California wildfires that took place in late 2018.

Nothing was left of their home apart from a charred 'LOVE' sign and the pair were vocal about how hurt they were about the loss of the place they shared- but understood they were fortunate to be able to find a new home immediately.

The singer has spoken before about the profound impact losing her home had on her, and spoke further about this to Joe, saying the experience even affected her singing voice, for the better.

She said: "It's kind of new, it's coming out in a whole new way."

"My voiced changed a lot after the fire. It was almost like I could sing better - like it unleashed something."

"I noticed that my voice got better with trauma."

Burnt 'LOVE' sign is all that remained of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home. Picture: Instagram @mileycyrus

Miley's divorce from Liam Hemsworth 'sucked' and wasn't as people thought

The 'Slide Away' singer went through a seriously public divorce from her partner of ten years, Liam Hemsworth, and has sang about both the split and media scrutiny on her subsequent relationships in her music, but we got to hear from her own mouth how she feels about it in the present day.

She told Joe: "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realised that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore."

"That’s okay, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainising, and just all those stories."

"'It's amazing to me the public thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this."

"It's not, 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f**k?'."

"There's a lot of time in between that you didn't see."

Miley fell out with the VMAs over staging her 'like a woman'

Warning: Video contains swearing!

Never one to shy away from making sure her creative choices are heard and an artist through and through, Miley wasn't scared to admit she fell out with the directors at the VMAs after they attempted to light her recent staging 'like a woman' with a beauty light, which she requested was removed.

Miley explained: "Beauty light is always used on woman and I said, 'turn the f***ing lighting off', you wouldn't tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that they couldn't turn the beauty light off."

"My bracelets kept getting caught in the sh** and they said, 'you want to be treated like a guy, we wouldn't be dealing with this."

Awkward.

Miley will defend drag queens to the death- and drag anyone who comes for them

Revealing both her quick wit, fiery tongue and unwavering commitment to protecting drag queens, and any member of the LGBTQ+ community for that matter, Miley hit back at Joe in what is being heralded a proper, old fashioned roasting when the host tried to belittle a RuPaul's Drag Race star's work.

Watching a clip of queen Kennedy Davenport jump into the splits, together Joe commented how 'they all do the same move'.

Miley instantly hit back, "That's what I think when I'm watching your shows too, all the same stuff."

The normally outspoken presenter had little back to say but laugh, and all we have to say in response is, 'burn'.

Whilst some took the jab seriously and even criticised Miley for the bold move, most understood it was lighthearted and within the tone of the whole conversation.

Also- don't cross Miley, surely everyone knows this?!

