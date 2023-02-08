Tom Grennan's 'What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour': Dates, Venues, Tickets & More

All the details on Tom Grennan's upcoming tour. Picture: Getty/Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan is taking his tunes to the road with his biggest tour yet, here's everything you need to know about tickets, dates, venues and more!

Tom Grennan is performing a string of live concerts this March as part of his highly-anticipated 'What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour'!

The 'All These Nights' singer has announced the details for his biggest UK tour to date, which will see the musician perform 10 dates across major cities and headline his first arena shows.

The tour will be celebrating Tom's upcoming third studio album of the same name and will feature smash hits 'You Are Not Alone' and 'Here', the record will drop on June 9.

We've got the latest on dates, venue and how to get tickets below...

Tom Grennan is embarking on his biggest tour to date. Picture: Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan's Tour Dates

The 'What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour' commences in Birmingham on March 10, with Tom giving 10 electric performances in some major venues, the tour will conclude at The O2 in London on March 23.

March 10 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

March 11 – Cardiff, International Arena

March 12– Leeds, First Direct Arena

March 14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

March 15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

March 17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

March 18 – Manchester, Manchester AO Arena

March 19 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

March 21 – Plymouth, Pavilions

March 23 – London, The O2

How to get tickets to Tom Grennan's 2023 tour

Tickets for Grennan's 'What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour' can be purchased via Metropolismusic.com.