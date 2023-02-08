On Air Now
8 February 2023, 06:00
Tom Grennan is taking his tunes to the road with his biggest tour yet, here's everything you need to know about tickets, dates, venues and more!
Tom Grennan is performing a string of live concerts this March as part of his highly-anticipated 'What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour'!
The 'All These Nights' singer has announced the details for his biggest UK tour to date, which will see the musician perform 10 dates across major cities and headline his first arena shows.
The tour will be celebrating Tom's upcoming third studio album of the same name and will feature smash hits 'You Are Not Alone' and 'Here', the record will drop on June 9.
We've got the latest on dates, venue and how to get tickets below...
The 'What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour' commences in Birmingham on March 10, with Tom giving 10 electric performances in some major venues, the tour will conclude at The O2 in London on March 23.
Tickets for Grennan's 'What Ifs & Maybes UK Tour' can be purchased via Metropolismusic.com.