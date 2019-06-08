The Best On Stage Summertime Ball Photos From Wembley Stadium
8 June 2019, 14:49 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 15:28
See all the action from Wembley Stadium at the Summertime Ball 2019, from Mark Ronson to the Jonas Brothers, we'll show you everything the artists got up to on stage!
Her performance was so amazing we couldn't get enough...
Jess Glynne getting us in the mood for summer with her INCRED sunglasses
Mark played SO many bangers
Mark got fans on their feet with Uptown Funk
He warmed the crowd up ahead of an amazing afternoon
Marvin opening the show with an epic set
