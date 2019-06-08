The Best On Stage Summertime Ball Photos From Wembley Stadium

8 June 2019, 14:49 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 15:28

See all the action from Wembley Stadium at the Summertime Ball 2019, from Mark Ronson to the Jonas Brothers, we'll show you everything the artists got up to on stage!

  1. Her performance was so amazing we couldn't get enough...

    Jess Glynne at the Summertime Ball
    Jess Glynne at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

  2. Jess Glynne getting us in the mood for summer with her INCRED sunglasses

    Jess Glynne at the Summertime Ball
    Jess Glynne at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

  3. Mark played SO many bangers

    Mark Ronson at the Summertime Ball
    Mark Ronson at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

  4. Mark got fans on their feet with Uptown Funk

    Mark Ronson performing at the Summertime Ball
    Mark Ronson performing at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

  5. He warmed the crowd up ahead of an amazing afternoon

    Marvin Humes at the Summertime Ball
    Marvin Humes at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

  6. Marvin opening the show with an epic set

    Marvin Humes opened the Summertime Ball 2019
    Marvin Humes opened the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

