On Air Now
#CapitalSTB After-Party with Kamilla Rose 12am - 1am
12 June 2022, 21:59 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:03
Nathan Dawe gave party-goers at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 a set to remember!
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was filled with star-studded performers and Nathan Dawe was one of the iconic DJs delivering bops at Wembley Stadium!
Hands were in the air throughout Nathan Dawe's set - where he played a series of his biggest hits, including 'No Time For Tears and his anthem '21 Reasons' with the one and only Ella Henderson, who even joined him as a surprise guest.
WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player
Check out Nathan Dawe's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!
> How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022