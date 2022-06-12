Nathan Dawe Shut Down Wembley Stadium With His Capital Summertime Ball Set

Nathan Dawe delivered an incredible set at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Nathan Dawe gave party-goers at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 a set to remember!

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was filled with star-studded performers and Nathan Dawe was one of the iconic DJs delivering bops at Wembley Stadium!

Hands were in the air throughout Nathan Dawe's set - where he played a series of his biggest hits, including 'No Time For Tears and his anthem '21 Reasons' with the one and only Ella Henderson, who even joined him as a surprise guest.

Nathan Dawe on-stage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Nathan Dawe came to grace the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Nathan Dawe on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Nathan Dawe was joined by Ella Henderson to serenade Wembley Stadium with '21 Reasons'

Nathan Dawe's Capital Summertime Ball set list:

'21 Reasons' feat. Ella Henderson

'No Time For Tears'

