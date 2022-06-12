Mimi Webb Commanded The Wembley Stadium Stage At The Summertime Ball

Mimi Webb lit up Wembley Stadium at the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Mimi Webb lit up the Wembley Stadium during her Capital Summertime Ball debut in a performance we won't be forgetting anytime soon!

It’s been a crazy couple of years for Mimi Webb since she burst onto the scenes thanks to her wave-making bop on TikTok!

Now, the 21-year-old star took to the Wembley Stadium stage for the first time ever, proving that her impressive career won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Her unparalleled vocals got everyone vibing at the #CapitalSTB, captivating a crowd of 80,000 with songs from 'House On Fire' to '24/5' – now that’s how you make a Summertime debut!

Mimi Webb got everyone singing along at the ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi Webb dresses to the nines on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Mimi Webb looked pretty in pink for the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi Webb's Summertime Ball 2022 set list:

24/5'

'House On Fire'

'Good Without'

Mimi Webb shined during her Summertime Ball debut on Sunday, June 12 at Wembley Stadium.

