Mimi Webb Commanded The Wembley Stadium Stage At The Summertime Ball

12 June 2022, 20:19 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:13

Mimi Webb lit up Wembley Stadium at the Ball
Mimi Webb lit up Wembley Stadium at the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Mimi Webb lit up the Wembley Stadium during her Capital Summertime Ball debut in a performance we won't be forgetting anytime soon!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s been a crazy couple of years for Mimi Webb since she burst onto the scenes thanks to her wave-making bop on TikTok!

Now, the 21-year-old star took to the Wembley Stadium stage for the first time ever, proving that her impressive career won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player

Check out Mimi Webb's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Her unparalleled vocals got everyone vibing at the #CapitalSTB, captivating a crowd of 80,000 with songs from 'House On Fire' to '24/5' – now that’s how you make a Summertime debut!

Mimi Webb got everyone singing along at the ball
Mimi Webb got everyone singing along at the ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi Webb dresses to the nines on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Mimi Webb looked pretty in pink for the red carpet
Mimi Webb looked pretty in pink for the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: Mimi Webb belts out 'Good Without' at Wembley Stadium

WATCH: Mimi Webb chats about her love for Eddie Benjamin backstage at the ball

WATCH: Mimi Webb shares words of adoration for Justin Bieber at #CapitalSTB

Mimi Webb's Summertime Ball 2022 set list:

  • 24/5'
  • 'House On Fire'
  • 'Good Without'

Mimi Webb shined during her Summertime Ball debut on Sunday, June 12 at Wembley Stadium.

