On Air Now
#CapitalSTB After-Party with Kamilla Rose 12am - 1am
12 June 2022, 20:19 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:13
Mimi Webb lit up the Wembley Stadium during her Capital Summertime Ball debut in a performance we won't be forgetting anytime soon!
It’s been a crazy couple of years for Mimi Webb since she burst onto the scenes thanks to her wave-making bop on TikTok!
Now, the 21-year-old star took to the Wembley Stadium stage for the first time ever, proving that her impressive career won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player
Check out Mimi Webb's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!
Her unparalleled vocals got everyone vibing at the #CapitalSTB, captivating a crowd of 80,000 with songs from 'House On Fire' to '24/5' – now that’s how you make a Summertime debut!
Mimi Webb shined during her Summertime Ball debut on Sunday, June 12 at Wembley Stadium.
> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard