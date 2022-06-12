On Air Now
12 June 2022, 22:05 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:03
Mabel was the moment at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!
The Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard wouldn't be the same without Mabel and that's why we're so glad she came to bless us with her magical performance!
One of the best performers around, Mabel always puts on a show, and she treated us to renditions of some of her biggest hits at Wembley Stadium.
There wasn't a single person not singing and dancing along with the pop star queen - can you blame them?!
WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player
Check out Mabel's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!
> How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022