Mabel Graced The Stage For A Mesmerising Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball

Mabel delivered a captivating performance at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Mabel was the moment at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!

The Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard wouldn't be the same without Mabel and that's why we're so glad she came to bless us with her magical performance!

One of the best performers around, Mabel always puts on a show, and she treated us to renditions of some of her biggest hits at Wembley Stadium.

There wasn't a single person not singing and dancing along with the pop star queen - can you blame them?!

Mabel on stage at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Mabel was the definition of 'slaayyyyyy' on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Mabel on the red carpet at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Mabel 'Let Them Know' at Capital's STB

Mabel serenaded Wembley Stadium with 'Don't Call Me Up'

Mabel's Capital Summertime Ball set list:

'Boyfriend'

'Don't Call Me Up'

'Fine Line'

'Tick Tock'

'God Is A Dancer'

'Good Luck'

'Let Them Know'

