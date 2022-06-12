Mabel Graced The Stage For A Mesmerising Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball

12 June 2022, 22:05 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:03

Mabel delivered a captivating performance at Capital's Summertime Ball
Mabel delivered a captivating performance at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Mabel was the moment at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard wouldn't be the same without Mabel and that's why we're so glad she came to bless us with her magical performance!

One of the best performers around, Mabel always puts on a show, and she treated us to renditions of some of her biggest hits at Wembley Stadium.

There wasn't a single person not singing and dancing along with the pop star queen - can you blame them?!

WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player

Check out Mabel's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

Mabel on stage at Capital's STB
Mabel on stage at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Mabel was the definition of 'slaayyyyyy' on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Mabel on the red carpet at Capital's STB
Mabel on the red carpet at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Mabel 'Let Them Know' at Capital's STB

Mabel serenaded Wembley Stadium with 'Don't Call Me Up'

Mabel's Capital Summertime Ball set list:

  • 'Boyfriend'
  • 'Don't Call Me Up'
  • 'Fine Line'
  • 'Tick Tock'
  • 'God Is A Dancer'
  • 'Good Luck'
  • 'Let Them Know'

> How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Hot On Capital

Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball

Anne-Marie's Show-Stealing Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball
Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

David Guetta closed Capital's Summertime Ball with an electric set

David Guetta Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With A Mind-Blowing Set
Harry Styles' intro at Capital's Summertime Ball was everything

WATCH: Khaby And Capital’s Roman Kemp 'Push For Harry Styles' In Iconic Intro
KSI gave it his all at Capital's Summertime Ball

KSI Delivered An Electric Set At The Summertime Ball

George Ezra and his band electrified the #CapitalSTB

George Ezra's #CapitalSTB Performance Was The Summer Vibe We All Wanted