Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

On Air Now
#CapitalSTB After-Party with Kamilla Rose 12am - 1am
12 June 2022, 22:05 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:19
Lauren Spencer-Smith put on one magical set with her Capital Summertime Ball debut at Wembley Stadium – here's everything that happened during her time on and off the stage.
Lauren Spencer-Smith will be the name stuck in your head after her Summertime Ball with Barclaycard performance!
The rising star is one of the hottest breakthrough artists of the year and she made sure to show us why in what was one of her first UK performances at the Summertime Ball.
WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player
Check out Lauren Spencer-Smith's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!
From 'Flowers' to 'Fingers Crossed' to a surprise cover, here's everything Lauren got up to at the Ball...
Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard