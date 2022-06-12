Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Kathryn Knight

Lauren Spencer-Smith put on one magical set with her Capital Summertime Ball debut at Wembley Stadium – here's everything that happened during her time on and off the stage.

Lauren Spencer-Smith will be the name stuck in your head after her Summertime Ball with Barclaycard performance!

The rising star is one of the hottest breakthrough artists of the year and she made sure to show us why in what was one of her first UK performances at the Summertime Ball.

From 'Flowers' to 'Fingers Crossed' to a surprise cover, here's everything Lauren got up to at the Ball...

Lauren Spencer-Smith wowed the crowds at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Shutterstock

Lauren Spencer-Smith stunned on the red carpet before taking to the Wembley Stadium stage for her debut

Lauren Spencer-Smith cut a casual figure on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: Lauren Spencer-Smith belted out her TikTok break-up tune 'Fingers Crossed' at the #CapitalSTB

WATCH: Lauren Spencer-Smith treated Wembley's audience to her latest single 'Flowers'

WATCH: Lauren Spencer-Smith wants to form a girl group and we're here for it!

WATCH: Lauren Spencer-Smith covered Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' at the #CapitalSTB

Lauren Spencer-Smith Summertime Ball set list

'Flowers'

'Someone You Loved' (Lewis Capaldi cover)

'Fingers Crossed'

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

