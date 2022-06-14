Joel Corry's Set At The Summertime Ball Was One Huge Party

On Air Now
14 June 2022, 15:43 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 17:57
Joel Corry took over the decks for one massive party at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.
Joel Corry had 2020’s longest-running consecutive No.1 single with 'Head & Heart' feat. MNEK and so it was no surprise he got the entire crowd at Wembley Stadium singing along to his bangers.
We knew Joel would take over the decks with the biggest smile on his face and he did not disappoint.
Here's what Joel got up to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!
Joel Corry performed one tune-filled set at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
Plus, he joined Jax Jones' set for their collab 'Out Out'! Igniting the energy at #CapitalSTB.
