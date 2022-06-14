Joel Corry's Set At The Summertime Ball Was One Huge Party

Joel Corry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Joel Corry took over the decks for one massive party at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Joel Corry had 2020’s longest-running consecutive No.1 single with 'Head & Heart' feat. MNEK and so it was no surprise he got the entire crowd at Wembley Stadium singing along to his bangers.

We knew Joel would take over the decks with the biggest smile on his face and he did not disappoint.

Here's what Joel got up to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

Joel Corry performed all the bangers at the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

Joel Corry dazzled on the red carpet before he took to the Summertime Ball stage

Joel Corry was all smiles on the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: Joel Corry brings out MNEK for 'Head & Heart'

WATCH: Mabel joins Joel Corry for 'I Wish'

Watch Joel Corry's full Summertime Ball set

Joel Corry's Summertime Ball set list:

'Out Out'

'What Would You Do'

'I Wish' featuring Mabel

'Sorry'

'Lonely'

'Bed'

'Head And Heart' featuring MNEK

Joel Corry performed one tune-filled set at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Plus, he joined Jax Jones' set for their collab 'Out Out'! Igniting the energy at #CapitalSTB.

