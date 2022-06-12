Jax Jones Played The Most Epic Set At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard
12 June 2022, 21:53 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:02
Jax Jones had everyone warmed up at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!
Jax Jones is no stranger to taking to the stage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and this time he's back and better than ever!
The renowned DJ kept fans up on their feet the entire time, singing along with his unforgettable bops.
We're so proud to welcome Jax back to the stage, giving everyone the summertime feels we've all been waiting for.
Jax Jones' Capital Summertime Ball set list:
- 'Instruction'
- 'Tequila'
- 'Out Out' with Joel Corry
- 'Ring Ring' feat. Mabel
- 'This Is Real' feat. Ella Henderson
- 'Play'
- 'You Don't Know Me'
- 'Breathe'
- 'Where Did You Go' feat. MNEK
