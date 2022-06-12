Jax Jones Played The Most Epic Set At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard

Jax Jones shut down Capital's Summertime Ball with the most memorable set. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Jax Jones had everyone warmed up at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!

Jax Jones is no stranger to taking to the stage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and this time he's back and better than ever!

The renowned DJ kept fans up on their feet the entire time, singing along with his unforgettable bops.

We're so proud to welcome Jax back to the stage, giving everyone the summertime feels we've all been waiting for.

Jax Jones had everyone on their feet during Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Ella Henderson joined Jax Jones at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Mabel joined Jax Jones at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

MNEK joined Jax Jones at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Jax Jones is the ultimate trendsetter at the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Jax Jones on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Jax Jones and Ella Henderson shut down Wembley with 'This Is Real'

Jax Jones' Capital Summertime Ball set list:

'Instruction'

'Tequila'

'Out Out' with Joel Corry

'Ring Ring' feat. Mabel

'This Is Real' feat. Ella Henderson

'Play'

'You Don't Know Me'

'Breathe'

'Where Did You Go' feat. MNEK

