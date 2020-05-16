Camila Cabello Sends Message To Fans Watching The Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball While Reminiscing About Her 2018 Performance

Camila Cabello took to the stage at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2018. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello made her first solo debut at Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2018 and has reminisced on her iconic 'Havana' performance.

The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is here to bring us the hottest party of the summer, from the comfort of your own home.

Among the star-studded list of performances, we watched Camila Cabello take centre stage and she even shared a personalised message, looking back at her best bits.

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

She said: "Hey guys, it’s Camila Cabello and you’re about to watch my performance of ‘Havana’ at the 2018 Capital Summertime Ball.

“Havana’ was the last song and then I was like ‘ok I’ve made it through without falling, without literally being moved to a state a shock by looking at how many people are watching me sing right now."

Camila Cabello called her STB experience a 'crazy' one. Picture: PA

She continued: "So, I was like ‘ok I’m going to have some fun with this’.

“It’s pretty crazy to be playing in front of that many people and yeah, I hope you guys like it."

22-year-old Camila first performed at Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2015 with former band Fifth Harmony, before making her first solo debut in 2018.

Camila Cabello shut down Wembley Stadium two years ago. Picture: PA

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby have brought fans together to reminisce about the best bits from Capital’s Summertime Ball over the years including Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Tinie Tempah, Little Mix and Justin Bieber.

Don’t forget to sit back and turn the music up to enjoy the musical trip down memory lane!

