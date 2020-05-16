Camila Cabello Sends Message To Fans Watching The Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball While Reminiscing About Her 2018 Performance

16 May 2020, 17:12

Camila Cabello took to the stage at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2018
Camila Cabello took to the stage at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2018. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello made her first solo debut at Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2018 and has reminisced on her iconic 'Havana' performance.

The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is here to bring us the hottest party of the summer, from the comfort of your own home.

Among the star-studded list of performances, we watched Camila Cabello take centre stage and she even shared a personalised message, looking back at her best bits.

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

She said: "Hey guys, it’s Camila Cabello and you’re about to watch my performance of ‘Havana’ at the 2018 Capital Summertime Ball.

“Havana’ was the last song and then I was like ‘ok I’ve made it through without falling, without literally being moved to a state a shock by looking at how many people are watching me sing right now."

Camila Cabello called her STB experience a 'crazy' one
Camila Cabello called her STB experience a 'crazy' one. Picture: PA

She continued: "So, I was like ‘ok I’m going to have some fun with this’.

“It’s pretty crazy to be playing in front of that many people and yeah, I hope you guys like it."

22-year-old Camila first performed at Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2015 with former band Fifth Harmony, before making her first solo debut in 2018.

Camila Cabello shut down Wembley Stadium two years ago
Camila Cabello shut down Wembley Stadium two years ago. Picture: PA

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby have brought fans together to reminisce about the best bits from Capital’s Summertime Ball over the years including Shawn Mendes, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Tinie Tempah, Little Mix and Justin Bieber.

Don’t forget to sit back and turn the music up to enjoy the musical trip down memory lane!

> Download Global Player For All The Latest On The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes blessed fans in 2018 with his Capital Summertime Ball performances

Shawn Mendes Remembers 'Mind Blowing' Closing Summertime Ball Set In 2018

News

Jess Glynne is a Capital's Summertime Ball regular

Jess Glynne Shares Her Favourite Memories Of STB During Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball
The Jonas Brothers brought the biggest party to Capital's STB in 2019

Jonas Brothers 'Eternally Grateful' For Their Iconic Capital's Summertime Ball Performance
Katy Perry reminisced her 2012 Capital's Summertime Ball performance

Katy Perry Reminisces 2012 STB Performance With Sweet Message During Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix