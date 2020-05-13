Grab Our DIY Merch For The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard!

The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball DIY merch is available now! Picture: Global

Get your lanyards and t-shirts at the ready ahead of enjoying a front row seat to the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball this Saturday, 16th May from 5pm UK time!

The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is almost upon us, we've just dropped some iconic DIY merch' to give your STB look that extra special touch ahead of this Saturday's festivities!

Get Ready For The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard!

Assemble your very own Best of Capital's Summertime Ball lanyard. Picture: Global

From printing off your own ticket (section, your lounge, seat number, your sofa) to printing off your very own Best of Capital STB t-shirt design and lanyard for the day, we're giving you guys all the bits we know you love so much to get the adrenaline pumping and the party started!

Make your own Best of Capital's Summertime Ball t-shirts with our ready made design! Picture: Global

The full list of The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard merchandise includes:

An official poster with the full line-up, a lanyard, the front and back of a t-shirt design, and of course, a ticket!

Wherever you're going to be watching in the world, you can get all of it, right here, for free!

Your very own Best of Capital's Summertime Ball ticket. Picture: Global

Make sure you take a snap of you in all your clobber, and show us your perfect party set up using the hashtag #BestOfCapitalSTB, and we'll be chatting with you guys throughout the day on Saturday!

Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Siân Welby are bringing the summer's biggest party right to your place, with performances from One Direction, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to name a few.

To make sure you don't miss a second of it, The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will be on the air, everywhere on Saturday 16th May.

The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball's full line-up. Picture: Global

You can watch the two hour show worldwide on Global Player, Sky One or NOW TV if you're in the UK, plus it will also be broadcast worldwide exclusively on Capital's YouTube channel, all simultaneously kicking off at 5pm UK (9am PST, 12 Noon EST).

We can't wait to see you on Saturday, in all of your finest Best of STB merch, it's going to be one to remember!

Saturday 16th May, 17:00 – 19:00 UK TIME. 9AM PST. 12 NOON EST.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Summertime Ball News