ArrDee brought all the vibes we needed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

One thing about ArrDee is that he'll always bring the energy, and that's exactly what he did at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

The rising star has been treating us to bops all year around and seeing fans sing along to his catchy tunes was the cherry on top of his set!

ArrDee gave it his all on stage - and that's exactly why we love him!

ArrDee was in his element on stage at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

ArrDee brought the drip #CapitalSTB's red carpet

ArrDee on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

ArrDee had 80,000 people singing along to 'Flowers'

ArrDee's Capital Summertime Ball set list:

'Oliver Twist'

'Flowers'

'Come & Go'

