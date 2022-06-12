On Air Now
#CapitalSTB After-Party with Kamilla Rose 12am - 1am
12 June 2022, 21:50 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:01
ArrDee brought all the vibes we needed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!
One thing about ArrDee is that he'll always bring the energy, and that's exactly what he did at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.
The rising star has been treating us to bops all year around and seeing fans sing along to his catchy tunes was the cherry on top of his set!
ArrDee gave it his all on stage - and that's exactly why we love him!
WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player
Check out ArrDee's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!
> How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022