12 June 2022, 19:47 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:13
A1 x J1 made sure the whole of Wembley Stadium knew who they were at #CapitalSTB.
A1 x J1 sure know how to introduce themselves! The talented duo made their Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard debut on June 12 in a truly unforgettable performance.
They undeniably got the vibes pumping at Wembley, getting all 80,000 music-lovers in the stadium on their feet as they delivered their bop
Read on to see everything that the hip hop duo got up to at the #CapitalSTB...
