Kygo World Tour: Tickets, Dates, Venue & More

Kygo is taking his music across North America and Europe for his 2024 tour and we've got all the details you need, including how to get tickets.
In April global superstar, producer, and DJ Kygo announced part one of his 2024 world tour across North America, Europe and the UK.
Produced by Live Nation, the 26-date run kicks off on Saturday, September 7 in Commerce City in Colorado, with stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, London and more before wrapping up on Friday, December 13 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.
This is Kygo's first tour since 2018 and he's ready to put on a spectacle with his signature piano plus strings, singers, and drummers.
Special guests Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, Sam Felft, Zara Larsson, Klangkarussell, Hayla, Victoria Nadine, and Vandelux are set to join the show on select dates.
The Kygo World Tour will feature performances at iconic venues around the world like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and a hometown show at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway.
Sat Sep 07 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Thu Sep 12 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Fri Sep 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Sep 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Woodbine Park
Wed Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Oct 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Oct 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Wed Nov 06 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri Nov 08 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Wed Nov 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
Fri Nov 15 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 17 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
Thu Nov 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sat Nov 23 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Tue Nov 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Forum #=
Tue Dec 03 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Fri Dec 06 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena
Sat Dec 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed Dec 11 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Dec 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Get tickets to see Kygo and special guests here: https://www.kygothealbum.com/tour/