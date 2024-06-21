Kygo World Tour: Tickets, Dates, Venue & More

All the details on Kygo's first tour in six years! Picture: Live Nation

Kygo is taking his music across North America and Europe for his 2024 tour and we've got all the details you need, including how to get tickets.

In April global superstar, producer, and DJ Kygo announced part one of his 2024 world tour across North America, Europe and the UK.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-date run kicks off on Saturday, September 7 in Commerce City in Colorado, with stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, London and more before wrapping up on Friday, December 13 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.

This is Kygo's first tour since 2018 and he's ready to put on a spectacle with his signature piano plus strings, singers, and drummers.

Special guests Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, Sam Felft, Zara Larsson, Klangkarussell, Hayla, Victoria Nadine, and Vandelux are set to join the show on select dates.

The Kygo World Tour will feature performances at iconic venues around the world like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and a hometown show at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway.

Kygo world tour kicks off in September. Picture: Live Nation

Kygo's 2024 world tour dates and venues:

Sat Sep 07 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Thu Sep 12 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Sep 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Sep 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Woodbine Park

Wed Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Oct 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Oct 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 06 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Wed Nov 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Fri Nov 15 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 17 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Thu Nov 21 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat Nov 23 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Tue Nov 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri Nov 29 – Milan, Italy – Forum #=

Tue Dec 03 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

Fri Dec 06 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

Sat Dec 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed Dec 11 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Dec 13 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Here's how to get tickets to Kygo's 2024 world tour:

Get tickets to see Kygo and special guests here: https://www.kygothealbum.com/tour/