We’re Changing Lives, Because Of You!

Capital Breakfast has handed over a cheque for £100,000 to Jigsaw4u. Picture: Global Make Some Noise

Watch how Capital Breakfast surprised small charities with huge cheques, with a helping hand from Olly Murs!

From loud outfits and noisy events, to extreme challenges conquered and supported, our All Star Bar and wild celebrity dares last October has helped us raise £4.2 million for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to your amazing efforts and generous donations, Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give game-changing grants to 31 small charities across the UK.

Capital Breakfast was able to surprise one of those charities, Jigsaw4u, a small charity based in London that helps children, young people and their families experiencing bereavement, with a cheque for £100,000!

The total is more than double the amount they were expecting to raise, which is a staggering achievement.

It also means Make Some Noise is funding the specialist support role for 2 years instead of 1, helping the charity to deliver over 700 group sessions and one-to-one support sessions.

Check out our video to see how we surprised 31 small charities up and down the country with far more money than they were expecting!

From Liverpool to London, and Glasgow through to Southampton, Global’s Make Some Noise will be helping almost 17,000 children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity over the next two years.

The national charity is doing this by funding nearly 18,000 hours of support for children and young people living with disabilities, including over 5,500 hours of specialist support for children with autism.

The grants given will provide 6,500 hours of vital support for children, young people and their families experiencing cancer, more than 2,000 counselling and therapy sessions for children and young people affected by mental health, and over 6,000 hours of much-needed help for young carers, and so much more. Make Some Noise is also funding 57 roles across the charities.

This includes two Clinical Psychologists for children with brain tumours and their families, two case workers specialising in domestic abuse, as well as a Bereavement Support Practitioner for children who have lost a close family member.

This couldn’t happen without you! To date, you’ve helped us to support 224 small charities, improving the lives of over 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families.

THANK YOU!

