Camila Cabello is bringing her highly anticipated 'The Romance Tour' to the UK to five iconic arenas this June, and the great news is, tickets are on sale right now!

Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum and chart-topping singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is bringing 'The Romance Tour' to the UK & Ireland in June 2020- and tickets are on sale right now!

Camila Cabello is bringing her tour to six venues across the UK
Camila Cabello is bringing her tour to six venues across the UK. Picture: Official Tour Image

The global superstar is hitting the road for the first time since the release of her massive hit 'Señorita' with Shawn Mendes which has garnered over 2 billion streams to date, and since the duet, Camila has continued to tease us with tracks 'Shameless', 'Liar,' 'Cry For Me,' and most recently, 'My Oh My' from her highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Romance.'

Tickets are on sale now, with Camila stopping off in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Dublin, Ireland- so that as many of you as possible get to see the pop princess in full swing!

UK & Ireland Tour | June 2020

1st June – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
2nd June – Leeds, First Direct Arena
4th June – Manchester, Manchester Arena
8th June – Dublin, 3Arena – Ireland
9th June – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
11th June – London, The O2

Billie Eilish