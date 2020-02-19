Get Your Tickets To Camila Cabello's UK Romance Tour 2020 Now!

Camila Cabello's UK arena tour is coming to the UK and tickets are on sale now! Picture: Official Tour Image

Camila Cabello is bringing her highly anticipated 'The Romance Tour' to the UK to five iconic arenas this June, and the great news is, tickets are on sale right now!

Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum and chart-topping singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is bringing 'The Romance Tour' to the UK & Ireland in June 2020- and tickets are on sale right now!

>>> Buy tickets to see Camila Cabello on The Romance Tour now! <<<

Camila Cabello is bringing her tour to six venues across the UK. Picture: Official Tour Image

The global superstar is hitting the road for the first time since the release of her massive hit 'Señorita' with Shawn Mendes which has garnered over 2 billion streams to date, and since the duet, Camila has continued to tease us with tracks 'Shameless', 'Liar,' 'Cry For Me,' and most recently, 'My Oh My' from her highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Romance.'

Tickets are on sale now, with Camila stopping off in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Dublin, Ireland- so that as many of you as possible get to see the pop princess in full swing!

UK & Ireland Tour | June 2020



1st June – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

2nd June – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th June – Manchester, Manchester Arena

8th June – Dublin, 3Arena – Ireland

9th June – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

11th June – London, The O2

For any more information about the tour, visit Camila's official website here, or to purchase your tickets, click here.

We can't wait to see you there!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Camila Cabello News