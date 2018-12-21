WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs A Feminist Reimagining Of 'Santa Baby'

Miley Cyrus updated the song 'Santa Baby' for the Me Too movement, with lyrics such as "Santa baby, I’ve got a baller car of my own".

Miley Cyrus changed some of the more questionable lyrics in Eartha Kitt's 1953 Christmas song, 'Santa Baby', to have a more feminist stance.

With Mark Ronson, she performed her reimagining of the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer altered the original lyrics, changing the expensive requests from Father Christmas, to prove that a woman can get them on her own.

"Don’t want diamonds, cash or stocks. Nothing that comes in a box," sang Miley. Instead, Miley simply asked Santa to leave behind some gender equality.

