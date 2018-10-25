WATCH: Ellie Goulding Belts Out Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'

We all love hearing Ellie Goulding sing. We all love Kelly Clarkson's 2004 banger. So we decided to combine the two...

Fresh off of dropping her banger, 'Close To Me', with Diplo and Swae Lee, Ellie Goulding popped by to serenade Roman Kemp.

As she was popping in on a Thursday, it only seemed fair that we gave the 'Burn' singer a proper throwback to sing - Kelly Clarkson's anthem, 'Since U Been Gone'.

After hearing Vick Hope and Sonny Jay perform throwback classics rather abysmally, it was a welcome relief to hear Ellie absolutely belt out the lyrics "I can breathe for the first time" like an absolute pro.

Ellie also spoke to the guys about her recent engagement to Caspar Jopling, saying "We'd had a few drinks and I think he maybe got a bit keen, so he did it a bit prematurely."

We hope we get an invite to the party, Ellie - and you could have 'Close To Me' as a first song. Just sayin'...