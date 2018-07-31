Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer - Who Some Blamed For 'Overdose' - Pens Open Letter

Dani Vitale was accused by many for being the one behind Demi Lovato's alleged 'overdose'. The backup dancer has gone on to write an open letter about it.

Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalised after a recent 'overdose', and many of her followers have blamed her backup dancer, Dani Vitale, for being behind it.

Dani has since taken to Twitter to break her silence with an open letter, saying that she was not with Demi "when the incident happened", but she's with her now.

Writing to her 37.8k followers, Dani said "I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance."

The backup dancer continued to say that while she wasn't with the 'Cool for the Summer' singer during the incident, she is with her now, and has asked that no-one is negative towards her as this is a difficult time for her.

"Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing," said Dani. She then urged that her followers and fans sent more love to Demi and her recovery.

