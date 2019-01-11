Calvin Harris & Rag 'N' Bone Man's New Song 'Giant' Is Powerful

Calvin Harris and Rag 'N' Bone Man's new single 'Giant' is winning fans all over the world after it's midnight release.

Calvin Harris and Rag 'N' Bone Man's new single 'Giant' is already 2019's biggest dance track after it was released on Friday 11th January.

The 'One Kiss' DJ who has already had huge collaborations with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Katy Perry to name just a few and now Calvin is giving us a taste of what to expect in 2019.

Calvin Harris Reveals How He Got Dua Lipa On 'One Kiss' In BTS Video

Calvin Harris and Rag 'N' Bone Man's 'Giant' is the DJ's first single of 2019. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been singing it's praises the moment it was released at midnight flooding any trace of #NewMusicFriday on Twitter.

One user wrote, "Newest addition to my workout playlist. @CalvinHarris back at it again with the bangers," With another adding, "amazing production and great person to have sang the song."

Rag 'N' Bone Man burst onto the music scene in a massive way with his breakthrough single 'Human' in 2017 and hasn't looked back winning a BRIT award in two consecutive years.

Make Yourself Feel Like A Real Giant & Download Our Free App... GIGANTIC!