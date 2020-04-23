Ariana Grande Jokes About 'Pony Tail TikTok' Impersonators On Instagram

Ariana Grande has finally come clean about her dislike for TikTok impersonators of the singer

Ariana Grande has finally let her true feelings about TikTok impersonators of the singer be known in a dig on Instagram, calling out people's attempts to transform into her with a 'ponytail, winged eyeliner and a sweater' and she really didn't hold back!

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

Ariana Grande pokes fun at TikTok impersonators on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

The 26-year-old posted a screenshot of impersonator Jordan Firstman's impression of people thinking up meme ideas which includes "taking something an artist really poured their soul into, re-contextualising it and degrading its entire value."

He added, "And anyone can just steal it."

The '7 Rings' singer wrote alongside the image:

"OMG can this also double as your impression of the ponytail tik tok girls who think doing the cat valentine voice and wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impression of me...cause this really how it feels."

"Degrading it's entire value... I screamed."

This isn't the first time Ari has spoken about people transforming into the star, tweeting she doesn't understand why people use her Victorious character, Cat Valentine, when impersonating her, writing:

"I just wonder why the cat voice/dialogue...i'm sure she's the sweetest sweet sweetheart for real!"

"But it's definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Ariana Grande tweets about TikTok impersonator in 2019. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

However, she reached out to most well-known of the bunch, Paige Niemann, telling her she's 'proud of her' and letting her know she's beautiful in her own way, and even inviting her backstage for a hug at one of her Sweetener shows!

So, she might not find the impersonations too flattering, but she's still as gracious and encouraging as ever when talking to them.

If you fancy checking our the full video, you can head to the @jtfirstman's Instagram below!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News