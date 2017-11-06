10 Interesting Facts You Need To Know About #CapitalJBB Star Yungen

6 November 2017, 18:20

Yungen Press Photo

Get to know the 'Bestie' star!

He's stormed the charts with one of 2017's catchiest songs 'Bestie', but how much do you actually know about one of the year's biggest breakout stars, Yungen?

Well we've knocked together 10 facts about the talented wordsmith to fill you in on everything you need to know before he takes to the stage at the #CapitalJBB...

> #CapitalJBB 2017 - Rita Ora, Niall Horan, James Arthur, Craig David & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball Line Up!

1. Whilst Yungen is his stage name, his real name is actually CJ Brooks!


(GIF: Giphy)

2. He's a proud South Londoner

 

Just a local lad with a dream..

A post shared by Yungen (@foreveryungs) onApr 28, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

3. His biggest musical inspiration growing up was fellow rapper Giggs!


(GIF: Giphy)

4. He’s part of rap collective ‘Play Dirty’ alongside Krept & Konan!


(GIF: Giphy)

5. He's a massive Liverpool FC fan!

 

The two skeng man on either wing!

A post shared by Yungen (@foreveryungs) onSep 14, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

6. His biggest phobia is snakes!


(GIF: Giphy)

7. He launched his own clothing line 'Forever Yung' back in 2013!

8. He previously supported Naughty Boy on tour!


(GIF: Giphy)

9. He was nominated for a MOBO Award back in 2015

 

I'm just in a different space and I choose to embrace it..

A post shared by Yungen (@foreveryungs) onNov 4, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

10. ’Bestie’ is his first ever top 10 single!


(GIF: Giphy)

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News!

Whilst you're here, check out Daniel Radcliffe rating some of 2017's biggest anthems...

