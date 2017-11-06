#CapitalJBB 2017 - Rita Ora, Niall Horan, James Arthur, Craig David & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball Line Up!

6 November 2017, 08:48

Craig David Anne Marie James Arthur Rita Ora JBB

It's just weeks away... check out all the stars you'll get to see at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2017!

It's officially the BEST time of the year... the countdown to Christmas is on and we've started to reveal the AMAZING artists that will be taking the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola! 

This morning we'll be revealing the first names that will be taking our world famous stage on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December 2017 at London's O2 - and you know it's going to be a big one! 

Think You're A #CapitalJBB Mega Fan? Can You Remember Who Wore What At The Jingle Bell Ball?

Tickets always sell out in record time, so you'd better be quick off the mark when they go on sale, especially as you now know some of the amazing artists that will be performing for you all across the weekend! 

On Saturday, you'll get to see the likes of...

Make sure you keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning (7th November) to find out who will be taking the stage on Sunday - we have SO many more surprises lined up for you! 
 
On Sunday, you'll be partying with...
  • Hey, you didn't think we'd give it away THAT easy, did you? 
 

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017 with Coca-Cola Saturday 9th December Line Up: 

Rita Ora 

 
Jonas Blue 

 
James Arthur 
 
 
Jax Jones 
 
 
Yungen 
 
 
 
Niall Horan 
 
 
Major Lazer 
 
 
Anne-Marie 
 
 
 
Craig David 
 
 
Dua Lipa 
 
 
 
Keep it Capital for more HUGE names being added to the line up! 
 

> Keep Up To Date With All Things Jingle Bell Ball Over On Our App - You Won't Wanna Miss A Thing! 

2016 Highlights

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)

Red Carpet JBB

Little Mix, Ellie Goulding & Shawn Mendes Lead Jingle Bell Ball 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals