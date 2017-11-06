CapitalJBB 2017 - Rita Ora, Niall Horan, James Arthur, Craig David & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball Line Up!

Now Playing
Castle On The Hill Ed Sheeran
6 November 2017, 08:48
It's just weeks away... check out all the stars you'll get to see at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2017!
It's officially the BEST time of the year... the countdown to Christmas is on and we've started to reveal the AMAZING artists that will be taking the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola!
This morning we'll be revealing the first names that will be taking our world famous stage on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December 2017 at London's O2 - and you know it's going to be a big one!
Tickets always sell out in record time, so you'd better be quick off the mark when they go on sale, especially as you now know some of the amazing artists that will be performing for you all across the weekend!
On Saturday, you'll get to see the likes of...