#CapitalJBB 2017 - Rita Ora, Niall Horan, James Arthur, Craig David & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball Line Up!

It's just weeks away... check out all the stars you'll get to see at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2017!

It's officially the BEST time of the year... the countdown to Christmas is on and we've started to reveal the AMAZING artists that will be taking the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola!

This morning we'll be revealing the first names that will be taking our world famous stage on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December 2017 at London's O2 - and you know it's going to be a big one!

Tickets always sell out in record time, so you'd better be quick off the mark when they go on sale, especially as you now know some of the amazing artists that will be performing for you all across the weekend!

On Saturday, you'll get to see the likes of...

Make sure you keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning (7th November) to find out who will be taking the stage on Sunday - we have SO many more surprises lined up for you!

On Sunday, you'll be partying with...

Hey, you didn't think we'd give it away THAT easy, did you?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017 with Coca-Cola Saturday 9th December Line Up:

Rita Ora





Jonas Blue





James Arthur

Jax Jones

Yungen

Niall Horan

Major Lazer

Anne-Marie

Craig David

Dua Lipa

Keep it Capital for more HUGE names being added to the line up!