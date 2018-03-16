WATCH: Yungen Tries To Play It Cool When He's Faced With His Phobia... He Fails

We hope we're still besties, Yungen...

Yungen is a pretty huge. Not only has he dropped 'Bestie' - which is a pure tune - but he's just collaborated with Jess Glynne on 'Mind On It'. He's kind of a big deal.

But we just couldn't help ourselves when the star popped by.

He spoke to Roman Kemp and Vick Hope about his brand new song with Jess, but we found out something mysterious about him in the dark, dark recesses of the internet - it turns out that Yungen is terrified of snakes.

Now we couldn't welcome him to our studio and actually chuck a real snake at him, so we bought a cheap, rubber one... But Yungen didn't know that, did he?

You don't know what fear is until you've seen Yungen.

