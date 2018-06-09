WATCH: Yungen Singing ‘Bestie’ On Helium Actually Sounds Super Creepy

To make Yungen sound even more, well, Yung, we challenged him to sing ‘Bestie’ after inhaling a balloon full of helium. But it came out sounding a *little* bit weird…

When Vick dared #CapitalSTB artist Yungen to inhale helium and sing his hit song, fair play to him, the ‘Bestie’ singer took the challenge head on.

Now, the dare was designed to make Yungen sound younger… but we reckon he actually ended up sounding a teeeeensy bit creepy.

Bless him.

> Download Our Free App For All The Action From #CapitalSTB!