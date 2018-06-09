WATCH: Yungen Singing ‘Bestie’ On Helium Actually Sounds Super Creepy

9 June 2018, 21:54

To make Yungen sound even more, well, Yung, we challenged him to sing ‘Bestie’ after inhaling a balloon full of helium. But it came out sounding a *little* bit weird…

When Vick dared #CapitalSTB artist Yungen to inhale helium and sing his hit song, fair play to him, the ‘Bestie’ singer took the challenge head on.

Now, the dare was designed to make Yungen sound younger… but we reckon he actually ended up sounding a teeeeensy bit creepy.

Bless him.

> Download Our Free App For All The Action From #CapitalSTB!

Yungen at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Yungen Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Yungen Had 80,000 'Besties' By The End Of His Summertime Ball Performance!

Yungen sings on helium

WATCH: Yungen Singing ‘Bestie’ On Helium Actually Sounds Super Creepy

More from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018

Live Gallery Asset STB 2018

Summertime Ball 2018 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Red Carpet STB 2018

The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks From This Year's Summertime Ball!