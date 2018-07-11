WATCH: Craig David & Yungen Team Up On New Song 'Intimate'

11 July 2018, 11:35

The pair had been rumoured to have worked togther, but now Craig David and Yungen have officially revealed their joint song 'Intimate'.

Yungen has made no secret of his admiration for Craig David in the past. As with pretty much every twenty-something in the UK, he was brought up on Craig's music and now he's been lucky enough to work with the legend himself!

Whilst there had been rumours that these two might have worked on music together, we didn't have any concrete info, until the pair took to the stage at Craig David's Ibiza Rocks TS5 pool party recently.

> WATCH: Craig David Performed An Epic Acoustic Masterpiece Live On A London Bus

Owning the stage, the pair gave fans the first glimpse at their song 'Intimate' and it's fair to say that it went down pretty well with everyone in attendance.

Yungen was on cloud nine after performing the tune, tweeting, 'Today I got to perform my unreleased banger “Intimate” for the first time which features one of my idols & I got to perform it with him which was unreal! thank you for such a sick sick show!'

Craig was also buzzing, replying, 'Bro! It was amazing having you up there with me bro!  You smashed your set and then smashed differently such a banger'

If you haven't checked out the little preview above, get on it now - we can't wait until this one gets an official release!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest From Craig David & Yungen!

Latest Craig David News

See more Latest Craig David News

Craig David Vick Hope Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Craig David And Vick Hope Get Their Spanish Flirt On At The #CapitalSTB
Craid David Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Craig David Will Go Down In #CapitalSTB History After This Epic Live Set
James Arthur Craig David Twitter

Craig David Fangirls For James Arthur, After They Confirm Collaboration
Craig David Performs On A London Bus

WATCH: Craig David Performed An Epic Acoustic Masterpiece Live On A London Bus
Craig David and Justin Bieber Twitter

WATCH: Justin Bieber Crashed Craig David's Performance Just To Show Off Their Bromance

More News

Hailey Baldwin Net Worth 2018 Asset

What Is Hailey Baldwin's Current Net Worth In 2018? How Did She Make Her Millions?
KSI Logan Paul Press Conference 2018

KSI & Logan Paul Are Set To Face Off At Their UK Press Conference
Liam Payne Cheryl Bear Live

Liam Payne's Happy For Son Bear To Live With Ex Cheryl

One Direction

Caroline Flack Andrew Brady

The Reason For Caroline Flack & Andrew Brady’s Split Has Been Revealed As She Brands Him ‘Fame Hungry’

The Vamps Embarrassing Phone Photos

WATCH: The Vamps Show Off Cringe Photos From Their Own Phones!