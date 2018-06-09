Yungen Had 80,000 'Besties' By The End Of His Summertime Ball Performance!

9 June 2018, 21:05

It's no wonder he's one of the UK's freshest talents with a performance like this!

It's no easy feat to entertain 80,000 people in Wembley Stadium but Yungen had it under control when he arrived to perform 'Bestie' at Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone! 

He brought Yxng Bane to sing it with him and the pair of them sent the crowds wild as they performed!

Yungen was buzzing for his first ever performance at Capital's Summertime Ball, taking the stage for his biggest ever crowd:

Ahead of his performance, Yungen brought the swag to the red carpet: 

Ahead of his performance, Yungen tried out his best singing skills whilst inhaling helium. It was... interesting! 

The #CapitalSTB crowd were loving Yungen, tweeting us: 

Yungen Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • 'Bestie' feat Yxng Bane

Yungen sings on helium

WATCH: Yungen Singing ‘Bestie’ On Helium Actually Sounds Super Creepy

