After This Royal Wedding Meme, Twitter Got Hella Thirsty For Yungen...

21 May 2018, 07:57

Yungen and Royal Wedding Asset

If it's good enough for Meghan Markle, it's good enough for Yungen, right?

We're pretty much dehydrated from the eyes after watching the Royal Wedding. Harry was adorable. Meghan Markle was radiant. Heck, we're crying again. Brilliant.

But some fans weren't as focussed on the ceremony of 2018 as we were... They were too busy swooning over Yungen.

> Yungen Tries To Play It Cool When He's Faced With His Phobia... He Fails

Yungen Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017Pic: PA Images

After a meme popped off showing Meghan sat outside Buckingham Palace 22 years ago, only to marry the resident of the building, the 'Mind On It' rapper's 101k Twitter followers got creative.

They all saw themselves as a bit of a Meghan and vowed to sit outside Yungen's house, in an attempt to marry him within the next 22 years too.

(Don't mind us. We're just going to, erm, pop Yungen's postcode into Google and see what comes up...)

> Yungen's Hitting The #CapitalSTB, So Grab Our App And Catch His Set!

