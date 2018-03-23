Who Is Zayn's Girlfriend? All The Latest Rumours About Who The 'Pillowtalk' Star Is Dating

Since Zayn's split with supermodel Gigi Hadid, there's a lot of speculation about who the star is now dating... here's the scoop.

He's undoubtedly one of the hottest guys in pop (he DID win Capital's Sexiest Male in Pop 2015 after all) and with that comes a lost of gorgeous ladies willing to cosy up to the one and only Zayn.

When did Zayn and Gigi Hadid split up?

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onJan 3, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

After spending two years together and blessing our eyes with some of the most gorgeous couple photos imaginable, the pair mutually decided to split in March 2018.

Both Zayn and Gigi released official statements on Twitter for their legions of fans:

How long were Perrie and Zayn engaged for?

Zayn and Little Mix's Perrie Edwards got engaged in 2013, a year after meeting one another, before breaking it off on August 4th 2015. In 2013, Zayn was tattooed with a small caricature of Perrie on his bicep, which he had removed once the pair split.

I'm 22 years old... I love a girl named Perrie Edwards. And there's a lot of jealous fucks in this world I'm sorry for what it looks like x — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 18, 2015

(Apologies on the language front).

Did Rebecca Ferguson and Zayn ever date?

Despite the age difference between the X Factor pair, Zayn and Rebecca Ferguson did in fact have a short fling during their time on the talent show. Years after the pair split, Rebecca went on to admit she paid for most the meals during their relationship - "I was 23 and he was 18. I would pay the bill quite a lot. People will be quite surprised by that. But I'd split the bill now."



OMG remember when zayn dated Rebecca Ferguson that was the most scandalous thing of 2011 — tia (@sIytherinyoongi) March 13, 2018

Who is Carlyn Bryan?

Soon after Zayn's split with Perrie, the 'Pillowtalk' star posted this snap of a mystery blonde, later revealed as Carlyn Bryan, a PR girl from Los Angeles.

Who else has Zayn rumoured to have dated?

Although many of the following women have apparently been in a relationship with Mr Malik, the jury is still out as to whether they truly have...

Rita Ora

Wallis Day

Stephanie Davis

Geneva Lane

Cher Lloyd

