Mabel - 'Finders Keepers' ( Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Taking her place on the #CapitalSTB stage for the very first time, Mabel nailed her live set and wowed with her opener ‘Finders Keepers’.

This was the song that introduced many people to the magic of Mabel’s music and she used it as the perfect way to introduce herself to the #CapitalSTB crowd.

Having 80,000 people singing your song back to you has to be one of the most surreal moments in any artists career but Mabel was unphased by the momentous occasion.

She never fails to bring a strong vocal performance with her and Wembley Stadium was the perfect venue for her summer-tinged tunes. What a performance!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Mabel’s amazing set by watching the video above.

Mabel – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Finders Keepers

My Lover feat Not3s

Passionfruit

Fine Line feat Not3s

Mabel ‘Finders Keepers’ Lyrics

Yeah

Yeah yeah yeah yo

Mabel, uh

Mama, don't run away

You know I got it, I know you want it

I'm a phone call away

You know you're on my mind

I know that you wanna stay

Let me take you to space

I can smell you from miles away

Wanna see you in lingerie

Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah

You got it, I want it

When I'm willing to put my all in

Wanna see you in the mornings

It should be me that you're callin'

You've got it, I want it

When I'm willing to put my all in

Wanna see you in the mornings

It should be me that you're callin'

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

I got what you want

Let me drive, baby drive

I got what you want

Let me drive, baby drive

I got what you want 'cause I got you

I don't need miracles from ya

Stop going all digital on me

Don't feel like you need to try and love me

'Cause I don't need a spiritual journey

Boy, why you living in fear?

You don't live around here

Let's make use of the timing

These are the ends I stay

I don't plan on coming your way

Let's make use of the timing

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

I got what you want

Let me drive, baby drive

I got what you want

Let me drive, baby drive

I got what you want 'cause I got you

I don't need miracles from ya

So let's keep the talk minimal

Is it criminal for me to want you right here, right now?

They say it's all chemical

Boy, why you living in fear?

You don't live around here

Let's make use of the timing

No I don't mind if you take me home

Didn't come here to leave on my own

Let's make use of the timing

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

I got what you want

Let me drive, baby drive

I got what you want

Let me drive, baby drive

I got what you want 'cause I got you