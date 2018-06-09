Mabel feat Not3s - 'My Lover' (Live From The Summertime Ball 2018)

Determined to become a #CapitalSTB legend, Mabel’s performance of ‘My Lover’ was the icing on the cake for a brilliant live set.

It must be pretty nerve-wracking making your first ever performance at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 hyped fans, but Mabel certainly rose to the occasion.

She’s released a slew of absolute smash hits over the last 12 months and luckily for us Mabel brought them all to the #CapitalSTB with her!

Not3s’ surprise guest appearance on stage alongside Mabel was an epic moment and it’s clear from the noise levels inside the place that the crowd couldn’t get enough of these two superstars.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Mabel and Not3s’ brilliant performance by watching the video above.

Mabel – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Finders Keepers

My Lover feat Not3s

Passionfruit

Fine Line feat Not3s

Mabel ‘My Lover feat Not3s’ Lyrics

[Intro: Kojo Funds]

Yeah

Yo, yo, yo, yo

Mabel, uh



[Verse 1: Kojo Funds]

Mama, don't run away

You know I got it, I know you want it

I'm a phone call away

You know you're on my mind

I know that you wanna stay

Let me take you to space

I can smell you from miles away

Wanna see you in lingerie

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You've got it, I want it

When I'm willing to put my all in

Wanna see you in the mornings

It should be me that you're callin'

You've got it, I want it

When I'm willing to put my all in

Wanna see you in the mornings

It should be me that you're callin'



[Chorus: Mabel]

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers



[Post-Chorus: Mabel]

I got what you want

If you trust me, trust me

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want, cause I got you



[Verse 2: Mabel]

I don't need miracles from ya

Stop going all digital on me

Don't feel like you need to try and love me

'Cause I don't need a spiritual journey



[Bridge: Mabel]

Boy, why you living in fear?

You don't live around here

Let's make use of the timing

These are the ends I stay

I don't plan on coming your way

Let's make use of the timing



[Chorus: Mabel]

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers



[Post-Chorus: Mabel]

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want, cause I got you



[Verse 3: Mabel]

I don't need miracles from ya'

So let's keep the talk minimal

Is it criminal for me to want you right here, right now?

They say it's all chemical



[Bridge: Mabel]

Boy, why you living in fear?

You don't live around here

Let's make use of the timing

No I don't mind if you take me home

Didn't come here to leave on my own

Let's make use of the timing



[Chorus: Mabel]

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you've found it

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It's finders keepers

It don't need to be no deeper

It's finders keepers



[Post-Chorus: Mabel]

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want, cause I got you