Mabel Surprised The Fans With Her Steamy Performance With Surprise Guest Not3s At The #CapitalSTB!

9 June 2018, 18:25

Mabel Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Everything about Mabel's performance was top class!

Mabel knows how to put on a show, and from the moment she stepped onto the stage in her jumpsuit printed with words and rainbow flag in her back pocket, the audience was captivated. 

Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Mabel kicked off with 'Finders Keepers' just to get you all in the mood for her set:

As well as faultless vocals and flawless dance moves, Mabel had another treat in store - she brought out Not3s to perform 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line' with her too! 

Mabel was buzzing to take to the stage at the Ball - telling her followers: 

Ahead of her performance, Mabel told her fans how excited she was to take to the stage at Wembley:

Mabel stunned in green on the red carpet before her performance - this lady never puts a fashion foot wrong!

Mabel also channeled Drake with her soulful cover of 'Passionfruit' as the camera circled around her on the walkway - what a performer!

Ahead of her performance, Mabel got up to some high jinks with Roman in Capital's backstage studio:

There were a LOT of Mabel fans in the audience today - and you certainly let us know!

Mabel – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • 'Finders Keepers'
  • 'My Lover' feat Not3s
  • 'Passionfruit'
  • 'Fine Line' feat Not3s

Mabel at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone

Mabel Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Mabel Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

Mabel Got Very Unstable Reading The #CapitalSTB Periodic Table

Mabel

Mabel - 'Finders Keepers' ( Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Mabel Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Mabel feat Not3s - 'My Lover' (Live From The Summertime Ball 2018)

