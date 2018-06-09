Mabel Surprised The Fans With Her Steamy Performance With Surprise Guest Not3s At The #CapitalSTB!

Everything about Mabel's performance was top class!

Mabel knows how to put on a show, and from the moment she stepped onto the stage in her jumpsuit printed with words and rainbow flag in her back pocket, the audience was captivated.

Mabel kicked off with 'Finders Keepers' just to get you all in the mood for her set:

As well as faultless vocals and flawless dance moves, Mabel had another treat in store - she brought out Not3s to perform 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line' with her too!

Mabel was buzzing to take to the stage at the Ball - telling her followers:

WEMBLEY. So excited to be playing the #CapitalSTB tomorrow You can watch from 5:35PM at https://t.co/7PCEE73ATf pic.twitter.com/pzyb3f2R07 — Mabel McVey (@Mabel) June 8, 2018

Ahead of her performance, Mabel told her fans how excited she was to take to the stage at Wembley:

#CapitalSTB can't wait to sing for you guys, so gassed to be back on the @CapitalOfficial stage pic.twitter.com/oAm60GpQgo — Mabel McVey (@Mabel) June 9, 2018

Mabel stunned in green on the red carpet before her performance - this lady never puts a fashion foot wrong!

Mabel also channeled Drake with her soulful cover of 'Passionfruit' as the camera circled around her on the walkway - what a performer!

Ahead of her performance, Mabel got up to some high jinks with Roman in Capital's backstage studio:

There were a LOT of Mabel fans in the audience today - and you certainly let us know!

mabel is on stage with a rainbow flag perhaps i’m crying #SUMMERTIMEBALL2018 — ً (@dictaet) June 9, 2018

Mabel repping the pride flag yes Hun — Emah-Linzi (@Emah_Linzi) June 9, 2018

Mabel is actually one of my favourite people on this earth #CapitalSTB — Ellie (@InMyBloodDolans) June 9, 2018

Watching @Mabel at #CapitalSTB and just found out her mum is the legend Neneh Cherry.... no wonder this girl has such an awesome voice — sian clark (@sianmarielondon) June 9, 2018

Mabel – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

'Finders Keepers'

'My Lover' feat Not3s

'Passionfruit'

'Fine Line' feat Not3s

