Mabel - 'Passionfruit' (Live From The Summertime Ball 2018)

Not many artists can cover an iconic Drake song and do it justice, but at the #CapitalSTB, Mabel become one of them!

Having decided to cover Drizzy’s 2017 smash hit ‘Passionfruit’, Mabel looked every ounce the superstar she is as she gave her own smooth rendition of the summer banger.

It wasn’t the first cover the #CapitalSTB has ever seen, but it certainly was one of the best and we’ve been watching it on repeat ever since she nailed it on stage.

We’re certain that when (yep, when) Drake watches this masterful performance, he’s gonna love it as much as we did and the 80,000 siunging fans inside Wembley Stadium did too.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Mabel’s legendary performance by watching the video above.

Mabel – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Finders Keepers

My Lover feat Not3s

Passionfruit

Fine Line feat Not3s

Drake ‘Passionfruit’ Lyrics

Hold on, hold on, fuck that

Fuck that shit

Hold on, I got to start this mothafuckin' record over again, wait a minute

Fuck that shit

Still on this mothafuckin' record

I'ma play this mothafucka for y'all

Ayy, y'all get some more drinks goin' on, I'll sound a whole lot better

Listen

Seein' you got ritualistic

Cleansin' my soul of addiction for now

'Cause I'm fallin' apart, yeah

Tension

Between us just like picket fences

You got issues that I won't mention for now

'Cause we're fallin' apart

Passionate from miles away

Passive with the things you say

Passin' up on my old ways

I can't blame you, no, no

Passionate from miles away

Passive with the things you say

Passin' up on my old ways

I can't blame you, no, no

Listen

Harder buildin' trust from a distance

I think we should rule out commitment for now

'Cause we're fallin' apart

Leavin'

You're just doing that to get even

Don't pick up the pieces, just leave it for now

They keep fallin' apart

Passionate from miles away

Passive with the things you say

Passin' up on my old ways

I can't blame you, no, no

Passionate from miles away

Passive with the things you say

Passin' up on my old ways

I can't blame you, no, no

Um, trying to think of the right thing to say