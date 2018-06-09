Mabel - 'Passionfruit' (Live From The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 19:04
Not many artists can cover an iconic Drake song and do it justice, but at the #CapitalSTB, Mabel become one of them!
Having decided to cover Drizzy’s 2017 smash hit ‘Passionfruit’, Mabel looked every ounce the superstar she is as she gave her own smooth rendition of the summer banger.
It wasn’t the first cover the #CapitalSTB has ever seen, but it certainly was one of the best and we’ve been watching it on repeat ever since she nailed it on stage.
We’re certain that when (yep, when) Drake watches this masterful performance, he’s gonna love it as much as we did and the 80,000 siunging fans inside Wembley Stadium did too.
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Mabel’s legendary performance by watching the video above.
Mabel – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
Finders Keepers
My Lover feat Not3s
Passionfruit
Fine Line feat Not3s
