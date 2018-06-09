Mabel Got Very Unstable Reading The #CapitalSTB Periodic Table

If you don't want to see the 'Finders Keepers' star falling off a stool, we don't really wanna know you...

Who's idea was it to leave Roman Kemp in charge of the #CapitalSTB ideas? Before Mabel took to the stage to perform in front of thousands of her fans, she popped by to pay Ro a visit.

She probably made a bit of a mistake doing that.

Roman may have crossed the (fine) line when he dared Mabel to spin on a chair whilst reciting various elements, or as he liked to refer to it; Mabel unstable reading the Periodic Table. *sigh*.

Not only is she an incredible singer-songwriter, but that girl can recite Oxygen and Sulphur pretty well under pressure.

(That's a sentence we never thought we'd say.)

