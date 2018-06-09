Mabel feat Not3s - 'Fine Line' (Live From The Summertime Ball 2018)

‘Fine Line’ is one of the catchiest songs of the last 12 months and Mabel & Not3s’ performance of it at the #CapitalSTB was far from just fine… it was incredible!

The on stage chemistry between Mabel and Not3s was next level, making this performance of their hit song ‘Fine Line’ an absolute must-see moment.

But whilst the pair’s chemistry was undeniable, their live performance was far from intimate as the 80,000 strong crowd inside Wembley Stadium sand along with every word right from the very start.

Mabel and Not3s have become one of our favourite duos in the music industry over the last year or so and it seems that every time they work together we get absolute fire – and it’s fair to say the certainly lit up the #CapitalSTB stage with this HOT performance.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Mabel & Not3s’ superb performance by watching the video above.

Mabel – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Finders Keepers

My Lover feat Not3s

Passionfruit

Fine Line feat Not3s

Mabel ‘Fine Line feat Not3s’ Lyrics

We came in crawling this morning

Already getting ready to go (aah)

And now I got you calling for me

'Cause there's a plan and you wanna know (aah, oh)

I know how this thing goes (goes)

I know the beat to your love

I know how you like yours (yours)

(Aah, oh)

They say anything goes (goes)

But I have the beat to your love (your love)

Where are we gonna take it?

Now I'm dancing on a fine line

Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime

You do it to me, to me

I can't lie, I got a bit caught up tonight

But it's a fine line

You do it to me, to me

You do it to me, to me

I got a warning for you

Don't play me at this, I never lose

I'm all in, all in so follow me with your every move

(Aah, ooh, aah)

I know how this thing goes (goes)

I know the beat to your love

I know how you like yours (yours)

(Aah, oh)

They say anything goes (goes)

But I have the beat to your love (your love)

Where are we gonna take it?

Now I'm dancing on a fine line

Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime

You do it to me, to me

I can't lie, I got a bit caught up tonight

But it's a fine line

You do it to me, to me

You do it to me

But you don't know what you're doing to me

You're making my head explode

And it's mad how you make a brother lose his brain

A touch made me go insane

I know this is destiny

Every time you say my name

You ain't committed no crimes before

No felon, but you're dangerous

All these other people hating us

But we don't give a fuck what they say to us

'Cause you got me and I know I got you

Everybody's eyes on us when we come through

Now we're dancing on a fine line

Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime

You do it to me, to me

I can't lie, I got a bit caught up tonight

But it's a fine line

You do it to me, to me

You do it to me, to me

But it's a fine line

(Not3s, Not3s)

(Mabel)