Camila Cabello – ‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

This mash up was simply stunning.

Camila mixed this Elvis classic with her beautiful love song and sent the crowds into an awestruck silence as her stunning vocals reverberated over Wembley.

Taking the crowd through every emotion possible, Camila captivated the audience from start to finish, and you guys just couldn't get enough of her.

You can re-watch this mesmerising performance over and over again with the video above.

Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Never Be The Same’

‘Bad Things’

‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’

‘Into It’

‘Havana’

Camila Cabello – ‘Consequences' Lyrics

Dirty tissues, trust issues

Glasses on the sink, they didn't fix you

Lonely pillows in a strangers bed

Little voices in my head

Secret keeping, stop the bleeding

Lost a little weight because I wasn't eating

All the souls that I can't listen to, to tell the truth Loving you was young, and wild, and free

Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet

Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound

A steady place to let down my defenses

But loving you had consequences Hesitation, awkward conversation

Running on low expectation

Every siren that I was ignoring

I'm payin' for it

Loving you was young, and wild, and free

Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet

Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound

A steady place to let down my defenses

But loving you had consequences Loving you was dumb, dark and cheap

Loving you still takes shots at me

Found loving you was sunshine, but then it poured

And I lost so much more than my senses

'Cause loving you had consequences Loving you

