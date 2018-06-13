Camila Cabello – ‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 10:46
This mash up was simply stunning.
Camila mixed this Elvis classic with her beautiful love song and sent the crowds into an awestruck silence as her stunning vocals reverberated over Wembley.
Taking the crowd through every emotion possible, Camila captivated the audience from start to finish, and you guys just couldn't get enough of her.
You can re-watch this mesmerising performance over and over again with the video above.
Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- ‘Never Be The Same’
- ‘Bad Things’
- ‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’
- ‘Into It’
- ‘Havana’
Camila Cabello – ‘Consequences' Lyrics
Glasses on the sink, they didn't fix you
Lonely pillows in a strangers bed
Little voices in my head
Secret keeping, stop the bleeding
Lost a little weight because I wasn't eating
All the souls that I can't listen to, to tell the truth
Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet
Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound
A steady place to let down my defenses
But loving you had consequences
Running on low expectation
Every siren that I was ignoring
I'm payin' for it
Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet
Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound
A steady place to let down my defenses
But loving you had consequences
Loving you still takes shots at me
Found loving you was sunshine, but then it poured
And I lost so much more than my senses
'Cause loving you had consequences
