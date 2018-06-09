Camila Cabello Wowed The Crowd With A Stunning Debut Performance At The #CapitalSTB

From 'Havana' to 'Never Be The Same', Camila Cabello made sure her first ever live performance at the #CapitalSTB was a moment to remember.

Bounding out onto the stage dressed in a blue velvet jacket and matching shorts, Camila Cabello looked every inch the popstar she was born to be - and the #CapitalSTB crowd loved it!

The 80,000 onlooking eyes inside Wembley Stadium were mesmerised by Camila's vocals from the moments she burst into 'Never Be The Same' and she never looked back.

Bringing plenty of huge hits with he, including her massive worldwide smash hit 'Havana', Camila dazzled alongside a group of brilliant backing dancers, who twisted and turned Cam in ways we've never even seen before.

Camila even found time in her set to drop a cover of UB40's 'Can't Help Falling In Love' and it sounded absolutely beautiful...

Ahead of the show, Camila had revealed just how excited she was to be opening the show...

When she got here, Camila made her way down our red carpet and it's fair to say that she looked absolutely out of this world...

Camila took some time out of her #CapitalSTB to catch with our very own Roman Kemp backstage and the too got up to some hilarious antics ahead of Camila's brilliant performance.

She even did a cheeky performance of 'Havana' as One Direction lad Niall Horan...

Fans were dazzled by Camila's stunning performance and jumped straight onto Twitter share their thoughts about her epic live set...

Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist 

  • ‘Never Be The Same’
  • ‘Bad Things’
  • ‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’
  • ‘Into It’
  • ‘Havana’

