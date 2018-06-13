Camila Cabello – ‘Into It’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

You guys were SO into it when Camila took to the stage!

You guys were the definition of 'Into It' in Wembley Stadium when Camila Cabello performed this stunning track!

It was Camila’s first time taking the Summertime Ball stage as a solo star, and she got all 80,000 of you in the party mood from the second she stepped onto that stage.

Proving exactly why she’s carving her path as one of the world’s biggest stars, this performance was definitely not one to be missed.

Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Never Be The Same’

‘Bad Things’

‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’

‘Into It’

‘Havana’

Camila Cabello – ‘Into It’ Lyrics

Ooh, I'm not a psychic

But I see myself all over you

Ooh, I'm sick on you, sick on you

But you're the medicine too The gravity can't hold us, your hands are outer space

I can't make sense of nothing, and words just get in the way

This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place

Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say I'm into it

Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it

I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it

All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite

I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it Ooh, I'm holding my, holding my breath

Until I'm turning blue (yeah, yeah)

Ooh, don't save me, don't save me, don't save me

I'll fall into you, fall into you