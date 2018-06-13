Camila Cabello – ‘Into It’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 10:54
You guys were SO into it when Camila took to the stage!
You guys were the definition of 'Into It' in Wembley Stadium when Camila Cabello performed this stunning track!
It was Camila’s first time taking the Summertime Ball stage as a solo star, and she got all 80,000 of you in the party mood from the second she stepped onto that stage.
Proving exactly why she’s carving her path as one of the world’s biggest stars, this performance was definitely not one to be missed.
Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- ‘Never Be The Same’
- ‘Bad Things’
- ‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’
- ‘Into It’
- ‘Havana’
Camila Cabello – ‘Into It’ Lyrics
But I see myself all over you
Ooh, I'm sick on you, sick on you
But you're the medicine too
I can't make sense of nothing, and words just get in the way
This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place
Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say
Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it
I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it
All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
Until I'm turning blue (yeah, yeah)
Ooh, don't save me, don't save me, don't save me
I'll fall into you, fall into you
Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say
Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it
I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it
All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
I'm into it, I'm into it
Whatever trouble that you're thinking
I could get into it (I'm into it)
I see a king-sized bed in the corner
We should get into it (I'm into it)
Enough of the conversation, baby, let's get into it (I'm into it)
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
I can't make sense of nothing, oh
This couch is getting smaller, but it's my favorite place
Don't even ask the question, you know what I'm gonna say
Whatever trouble that you're thinking, I could get into it
I see a king-sized bed in the corner, we should get into it
All of the things I wanna do to you is infinite
I mean, if you're into it, I'm into it
I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it
I'm into it, oh na na, I'm into it
I'm into it
If you're into it, I'm into it