Camila Cabello – ‘Havana’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Camila brought the heat to the Summertime Ball!

It was hotter than Havana in London’s Wembley Stadium when Camila Cabello brought out the track that everyone’s had stuck in their head for months!

Proving why she’s a bona fide solo star, Camila brought the Latin heat and all the dance moves when she closed her set with this absolute tune.

Pulling out all her greatest hits, Camila opening Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone was a set to remember!

Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Never Be The Same’

‘Bad Things’

‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’

‘Into It’

‘Havana’

Camila Cabello – ‘Havana’ Lyrics

Hey

Havana, ooh na-na (ay)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ay, ay)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ay)

There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)

Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)

(When he came in the room)

He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)

(But I can't without you)

I knew him forever in a minute (hey)

(That summer night in June)

And papa says he got malo in him (uh)

He got me feelin' like

Ooh-ooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him

I loved him when I left him

Got me feelin' like

Ooh-ooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him

I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na (ay, ay)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ay, ay)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)

Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ay)

My heart is in Havana (ay)

Havana, ooh na-na

Jeffery

Just graduated, fresh on campus, mm

Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn

Fresh out East Atlanta

Bump on her bumper like a traffic jam

Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ay)

Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me

Get to diggin' on me (on me)

She waited on me (then what?)

Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)

This is history in the makin' on me (on me)

Point blank, close range, that be

If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)

I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ay, ay)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ay, ay)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)

Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ay)

My heart is in Havana (ay)

Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)

Take me back, back, back like

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)

Take me back, back, back like

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)

Take me back, back, back like

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)

Take me back, back, back

(Hey, hey)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Take me back to my Havana

Havana, ooh na-na

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ay, ay)

Oh, but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana (ay)

Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh

Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)

Oh na-na-na

Oh na-na-na

No, no, no, take me back

Oh na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na

