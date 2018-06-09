Camila Cabello – ‘Never Be The Same’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 16:46
What a way to open the #CapitalSTB!
It’s a pretty huge honour to be tasked with opening the iconic Summertime Ball, but if there’s one woman more than fit for the job, it’s Camila Cabello!
She kicked off her incredible set with ‘Never Be The Same’, and left you guys pumped for a day full of huge music stars.
Performing five song in her hit-packed set, Camila showed us exactly how a #CapitalSTB opening set should be done!
Something must've gone wrong in my brain
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
Let go on the wheel, it’s the bullet lane
Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low
Off of one touch I could overdose
You said, "stop playing it safe
Girl, I wanna see you lose control"
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head
I'm saying it's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame (you're to blame)
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same (I'll never be the)
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
