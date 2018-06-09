Camila Cabello – ‘Never Be The Same’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

What a way to open the #CapitalSTB!

It’s a pretty huge honour to be tasked with opening the iconic Summertime Ball, but if there’s one woman more than fit for the job, it’s Camila Cabello!

She kicked off her incredible set with ‘Never Be The Same’, and left you guys pumped for a day full of huge music stars.

Performing five song in her hit-packed set, Camila showed us exactly how a #CapitalSTB opening set should be done!

Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Never Be The Same’

‘Bad Things’

‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’

‘Into It’

‘Havana’

Camila Cabello – ‘Never Be The Same’ Lyrics

Something must've gone wrong in my brain

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain

Let go on the wheel, it’s the bullet lane

Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low

Off of one touch I could overdose

You said, "stop playing it safe

Girl, I wanna see you lose control"

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head

I'm saying it's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame (you're to blame)

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same (I'll never be the)

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same

