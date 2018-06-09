Camila Cabello – ‘Bad Things’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Her first solo number one sounded even better at Wembley Stadium!

It was the song that gave Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly their first ever number one hit and ‘Bad Things’ sounded even more magical live at Wembley Stadium!

Treating 80,000 Summertime Ball fans to this Bonnie and Clyde ballad, Camila had the whole of the #CapitalSTB crowd in the palm of her hand – and blew us all away with her vocals.

We’re going to be playing this one on repeat for a long time – and you can relive this stunning track as many times as you like with the video above!

Camila Cabello Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

‘Never Be The Same’

‘Bad Things’

‘Can't Help Falling In Love/Consequences’

‘Into It’

‘Havana’

Camila Cabello – ‘Bad Things’ Lyrics

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

[Verse 1: Machine Gun Kelly]

Nothing's that bad

If it feels good

So you come back

Like I knew you would

And we're both wild

And the night's young

And you're my drug

Breathe you in 'til my face numb

Drop it down to that bass drum

I got what you dream about

Nails scratchin' my back tatt

Eyes closed while you scream out

And you keep me in with those hips

While my teeth sink in those lips

While your body's giving me life

And you suffocate in my kiss

Then you said

[Pre-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]

I want you foreve

r Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

I want you forever Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

[Verse 2: Machine Gun Kelly]

I can't explain it

I love the pain

And I love the way your breath

Numbs me like novacaine

And we are

Always high

Keep it strange

Okay, yeah, I'm insane

But you the same

Let me paint the picture

Couch by the kitchen

Nothin' but your heels on

Losin' our religion

You're my pretty little vixen

And I'm the voice inside your head

That keeps telling you to listen to all the bad things I say

And you said

[Pre-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

[Bridge: Camila Cabello]

The way we love, is so unique

And when we touch, I'm shivering

And no one has to get it

Just you and me

Cause we're just living

Between the sheets

[Pre-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello]

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body so I can take you wherever

I want you forever

Even when we're not together

Scars on my body I can look at you whenever

[Chorus: Camila Cabello]

Am I out of my head?

Am I out of my mind?

If you only knew the bad things I like

Don't think that I can explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

Don't matter what you say

Don't matter what you do

I only wanna do bad things to you

So good, that you can't explain it

What can I say, it's complicated

