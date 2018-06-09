Camila Cabello – ‘Bad Things’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 3pm - 11pm
9 June 2018, 16:46
Her first solo number one sounded even better at Wembley Stadium!
It was the song that gave Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly their first ever number one hit and ‘Bad Things’ sounded even more magical live at Wembley Stadium!
Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream
Treating 80,000 Summertime Ball fans to this Bonnie and Clyde ballad, Camila had the whole of the #CapitalSTB crowd in the palm of her hand – and blew us all away with her vocals.
We’re going to be playing this one on repeat for a long time – and you can relive this stunning track as many times as you like with the video above!
PIC
[Chorus: Camila Cabello]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
[Verse 1: Machine Gun Kelly]
Nothing's that bad
If it feels good
So you come back
Like I knew you would
And we're both wild
And the night's young
And you're my drug
Breathe you in 'til my face numb
Drop it down to that bass drum
I got what you dream about
Nails scratchin' my back tatt
Eyes closed while you scream out
And you keep me in with those hips
While my teeth sink in those lips
While your body's giving me life
And you suffocate in my kiss
Then you said
[Pre-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]
I want you foreve
r Even when we're not together
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
I want you forever Even when we're not together
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
[Chorus: Camila Cabello]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
[Verse 2: Machine Gun Kelly]
I can't explain it
I love the pain
And I love the way your breath
Numbs me like novacaine
And we are
Always high
Keep it strange
Okay, yeah, I'm insane
But you the same
Let me paint the picture
Couch by the kitchen
Nothin' but your heels on
Losin' our religion
You're my pretty little vixen
And I'm the voice inside your head
That keeps telling you to listen to all the bad things I say
And you said
[Pre-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
[Chorus: Camila Cabello]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
[Bridge: Camila Cabello]
The way we love, is so unique
And when we touch, I'm shivering
And no one has to get it
Just you and me
Cause we're just living
Between the sheets
[Pre-Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello]
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body so I can take you wherever
I want you forever
Even when we're not together
Scars on my body I can look at you whenever
[Chorus: Camila Cabello]
Am I out of my head?
Am I out of my mind?
If you only knew the bad things I like
Don't think that I can explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
Don't matter what you say
Don't matter what you do
I only wanna do bad things to you
So good, that you can't explain it
What can I say, it's complicated
> Download Our App For Loads More Summertime Ball News!