Win A Holiday For Three To Ibiza!

Your chance to win a holiday for three to Ibiza! Picture: Part Hard Travel

You and two mates could be jetting to the party capital of Ibiza for three nights!

If you're dreaming of putting on your best summer gear and hitting up a pool party whilst catching some serious rays with your BFFs, you've come to the right place.

It's officially summer 2019- so what better way to spend it than jetting off from London Gatwick to the party capital, Ibiza, for three whole nights?!

We're giving you the chance to win a trip for 3 people to the home of the pool party, the iconic Ibiza Rocks Hotel on the 15th-18th September, thanks to Party Hard Travel.

Win a trip with two mates to Ibiza! Picture: Party Hard Travel

You'll get the full party treatment, staying in a triple room at the hotel, heading to the Ibiza Closing Festival and having access to their full Events Package, including seeing the legendary Craig David's TS5.

You could be packing a suitcase to the hotel that's hosted over 100 pool parties this summer alone.

The iconic Ibiza Rocks Hotel. Picture: Ibiza Rocks Hotel

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word IBIZA to 83958. Entries close at 23:00 on 18th August 2019.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

Accommodation is room only. You must be 18 or over to take part.

You’re playing across the Capital network, for full terms and conditions, click here.

Party Hard Travel. Picture: Party Hard Travel

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. www.makesomenoise.com

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.