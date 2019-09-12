Win A Romantic Trip For Two To The Sandals Resort In Jamaica!

Win a luxurious holiday for two to Jamaica! Picture: Sandals Resort

Text to win a tropical holiday for two at the Sandals Resort in Jamaica.

You and a partner could be heading off to sunny Jamaica for a luxury 7 night stay in the iconic Sandals Resort to be wined, dined and catch those all important rays!

We’ll fly you both out from London Gatwick, and you’ll stay in a deluxe room with a king size bed at Sandals Negril Resort & Spa, with 7 miles of beautiful beach just steps away.



All your food and drink (including the premium house wines and spirits) is included with your stay, and you can take your pick from 7 restaurants including gourmet seafood cuisine right on the beach, as well as mouth-watering flavours from around the world.



After relaxing on the beach you can visit the fitness centre, play tennis or try your hand at kayaking (and if you are already a PADI qualified scuba diver you can also make the most of up to two free scuba dive trips per day!)

In the evening, you can chill out in one of the resort’s pools or enjoy nightly parties, including reggae and carnival vibes.

You will be wined and dined during your all inclusive stay. Picture: Sandals Resort

For your chance to win, text SUN to 83958.

Entries close at 6pm on the 11TH October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.



You’re playing across participating radio stations & regions, a full list of which can be found here with date and age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Enjoy a seven mile stretch of sand at your doorstep! Picture: Sandals Resort

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

With huge thanks to Sandals resort.

Sandals is offering a trip for two to their Jamaica resort. Picture: Sandals Resort

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music & Showbiz News