10 Chances To Win A Brand New iPhone 11

We've got 10 brand new iPhone 11s up for grabs. Picture: Shutterstock

Text now for the chance to win a smart new iPhone11

The iPhone 11 is one of Apple’s smartest phones yet - and we’ve got 10 of them up for grabs.

It’s got everything you could want from a phone - and more!

The really special feature about this phone is the camera – It’s been upgraded so you can take glossy selfies and impressive videos.

The new dual-camera system captures more of what you see and love. It can take wide and beautiful ultra wide pictures.

Plus it has the highest quality video in a smartphone and all-day battery life – so you can do more and charge less!

And it’s water resistant!

For your chance to win, text the word APPLE to 83958. Entries close at 5pm on 19th June 2020. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across BRAND network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Global's Make Some Noise 2020. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

You have the chance to win a brand new iPhone 11. Picture: Shutterstock

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.