Zayn Malik And Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Are In A Film Together

Zayn Malik and Simone Ashley will star in a film together. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

One Direction’s Zayn Malik will feature in an upcoming film's voice cast, alongside Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley.

In a star-studded cast for animated movie 10 Lives, Zayn Malik will feature alongside Bridgerton series two's leading lady, Simone Ashley, who played Kate Sharma.

Comedian Mo Gilligan, Slow Horses actress Sophie Okonedo, Love Actually legend Bill Nighy and Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift will also star according to Deadline.

10 Lives is about Beckett, a pampered cat who takes his lifestyle and nine lives for granted.

After losing his ninth life he begs to be given a second chance to show he can learn from his mistakes.

Sophie Okonedo will star in '10 Lives'. Picture: Getty

Mo Gilligan will feature in '10 Lives'. Picture: Getty

Ted Lasso's Jeremy Swift will lend his voice to '10 Lives'. Picture: Getty

Eventually, he’s given another chance but with certain rules in place.

London-based production company Taost has acquired Chinese distribution rights for the film as part of its plans to expand into the East.

Zayn’s daughter Khai, three, who he shares with ex Gigi Hadid, will no doubt be thrilled to hear her dad’s famous voice in the animated movie.

It’s the star’s first on-screen presence as he branches out his talents following three solo albums since he left One Direction in 2015.

Simone Ashley became a household name in Bridgerton series two. Picture: Alamy

He’s no stranger to the movie business though after supplying the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Aladdin in 2019.

The movie news comes just a few days after Zayn was spotted in London with a fan.

