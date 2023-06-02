Zayn Malik And Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Are In A Film Together

2 June 2023, 16:59

Zayn Malik and Simone Ashley will star in a film together
Zayn Malik and Simone Ashley will star in a film together. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

One Direction’s Zayn Malik will feature in an upcoming film's voice cast, alongside Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley.

In a star-studded cast for animated movie 10 Lives, Zayn Malik will feature alongside Bridgerton series two's leading lady, Simone Ashley, who played Kate Sharma.

Comedian Mo Gilligan, Slow Horses actress Sophie Okonedo, Love Actually legend Bill Nighy and Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift will also star according to Deadline.

10 Lives is about Beckett, a pampered cat who takes his lifestyle and nine lives for granted.

Niall Horan Shares Update On One Direction’s Group Chat After ‘Mini-Reunion’

After losing his ninth life he begs to be given a second chance to show he can learn from his mistakes.

Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley dance in BTS clip

Sophie Okonedo will star in '10 Lives'
Sophie Okonedo will star in '10 Lives'. Picture: Getty
Mo Gilligan will feature in '10 Lives'
Mo Gilligan will feature in '10 Lives'. Picture: Getty
Ted Lasso's Jeremy Swift will lend his voice to '10 Lives'
Ted Lasso's Jeremy Swift will lend his voice to '10 Lives'. Picture: Getty

Eventually, he’s given another chance but with certain rules in place.

London-based production company Taost has acquired Chinese distribution rights for the film as part of its plans to expand into the East.

Zayn’s daughter Khai, three, who he shares with ex Gigi Hadid, will no doubt be thrilled to hear her dad’s famous voice in the animated movie.

It’s the star’s first on-screen presence as he branches out his talents following three solo albums since he left One Direction in 2015.

Simone Ashley became a household name in Bridgerton series two
Simone Ashley became a household name in Bridgerton series two. Picture: Alamy

He’s no stranger to the movie business though after supplying the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Aladdin in 2019.

The movie news comes just a few days after Zayn was spotted in London with a fan.

