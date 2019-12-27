You Season 2 Victoria Pedretti: Instagram, Age And Movies And TV Career Revealed

Victoria Pedretti is part of the new You season 2 cast. Picture: Getty

Love Quinn actress from You season 2 on Netflix has caught everyone’s attention but what has she been in? And does she have a boyfriend?

You Season 2 is back on Netflix and the cast, particularly Victoria Pedretti, has been getting everyone’s attention.

From her Instagram, to her age and her former movie and TV career, fans of the second series have been taking a big interest in the character who plays Love Quinn, the original love interest of Joe Goldberg.

Here’s everything you need to know about Victoria including whether she has a boyfriend:

What movies and TV shows have Victoria Pedretti been in?

Victoria has been successful in her TV and movie career so far and has starred in some great shows.

Most famously, Victoria has been in The Haunting of Hill House, also on Netflix, and played Lulu in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

Victoria Pedretti has already been in a successful Netflix series. Picture: Getty

What is Victoria Pedretti’s Instagram and how old is she?

She’s a hard one to find on Instagram as her username is @then0t0ri0usvip.

Victoria was born March 23 1995 and is 24 years old.

Does Victoria Pedretti have a boyfriend?

Victoria is thought to be single, however, she tends to keep her romantic life away from the spot light.