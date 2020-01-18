Who Is The Duck On The Masked Singer? All The Theories As Fans Remain Adamant They Know

Who is the Duck on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues as to which celebrity it could be.

Viewers are eager to work out who features on The Masked singer, and the Duck is just one of the disguised celebrities continuing to leave fans with questions.

There are a lot of theories as to who it could be, but some are pretty convincing it’s one star in particular.

Who is the Duck on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer viewers think they've worked out who is behind the Duck mask. Picture: ITV

Many viewers are adamant the Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie, whose real name is Deborah Dyer.

From behind the mask, Duck revealed she speaks two foreign languages, which she proved by performing one of her songs in Italian and Skin has previously spoken about learning iItalian.

She also admitted she’s a keen runner, something which led the judges to believe Spice Girls star Mel C was behind the mask.

Duck also claimed she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to a “true legend” and we know her group Skunk Anansie performed the tune for Nelson Mandela on his 80th birthday.

I'm sure that The Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie on The Masked Singer. — Beardie Viking (@beardie_viking) January 11, 2020

Anyone else thinking Skin is the duck on the masked singer.... @MaskedSingerUK — Anežka Píška (@anezka_piska) January 11, 2020

However, there is a wide variety of theories on Twitter, with one person claiming it’s “Anne from The Chase”.

Another predicted Siobhan Fahey from Bananarama is behind the costume.

Throwing a serious curveball into the mix, one social media user tweeted: “It's Arg from TOWIE”.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

