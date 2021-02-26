On Air Now
The All-New Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
26 February 2021, 15:13
The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is finally being released in April, but how can you watch in the UK when it drops?
The Handmaid’s Tale is returning in April after months of delays due the pandemic, and it’s been confirmed it will be coming to Hulu.
Tom Holland & Zendaya Hilariously Prank Fans Over Spider-Man 3’s New Title
Episodes will be released weekly from April 28, but UK viewers want to know how they can watch at the same time as US fans.
The Handmaid’s Tale seasons one to three are currently available to stream on Channel 4’s catch-up platform 4OD.
Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale is likely to follow suit, airing on Channel 4 after American viewers have already seen it on Hulu due to the delay in broadcast schedules.
However, as streaming platforms continue to expand the new series of The Handmaid’s Tale may even be snapped up by a rival streaming giant.
The new series of The Handmaid’s Tale begins on Hulu on April 28, but is likely to begin at a later date when it eventually becomes available for UK viewers.
We’ll update this page with any more news on how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale in the UK.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital