How To Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 In The UK

The Handmaid's Tale series 4 comes out on 28 April. Picture: HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is finally being released in April, but how can you watch in the UK when it drops?

By Kathryn Knight

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning in April after months of delays due the pandemic, and it’s been confirmed it will be coming to Hulu.

Episodes will be released weekly from April 28, but UK viewers want to know how they can watch at the same time as US fans.

Elisabeth Moss plays Offred in The Handmaid's Tale. Picture: HULU

Will Offred finally escape Gilead in The Handmaid's Tale series 4? Picture: HULU

How to watch The Handmaid’s Tale in the UK

The Handmaid’s Tale seasons one to three are currently available to stream on Channel 4’s catch-up platform 4OD.

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale is likely to follow suit, airing on Channel 4 after American viewers have already seen it on Hulu due to the delay in broadcast schedules.

However, as streaming platforms continue to expand the new series of The Handmaid’s Tale may even be snapped up by a rival streaming giant.

When is The Handmaid’s Tale series four coming out?

The new series of The Handmaid’s Tale begins on Hulu on April 28, but is likely to begin at a later date when it eventually becomes available for UK viewers.

We’ll update this page with any more news on how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale in the UK.

