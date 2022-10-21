The New Movies And TV Shows You Need To Add To Your October Watchlist

Sian Welby is sharing her top recommendations on NOW. Picture: NOW / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

There’s a lot of new TV shows and movies to get excited about this autumn on NOW.

The dark October evenings gives us the perfect excuse to turn to addictive dramas like The White Lotus season two and nail-biting shows like A Friend of the Family.

Capital’s Sian Welby is sharing her top recommendations currently on NOW, which obviously includes an epic new horror movie, Scream (2022) perfect for Halloween.

The White Lotus season 2

The White Lotus. Picture: NOW

There’s a reason The White Lotus scooped a massive 10 Emmys in September, which saw the iconic Jennifer Coolidge go viral on the night for her hilarious speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

As well as an award-winning cast, it’s got a storyline we can’t get enough of.

Here’s what Sian had to say about it:

It’s the show all your mates are telling you to watch, and with season two coming out at the end of October there’s still time to catch up on the hype and watch all of season one! Season one was set In Hawaii at The White Lotus Hotel, where it’s supposed to be paradise, but with every day, the vibe gets darker and stranger. We loved Jennifer Coolidge as Stifler’s mum in American Pie and you’ll love her even more as the troubled Tanya McQuoid! The epic cast and mysterious deaths really make this series so addictive to watch! I couldn’t be more excited for season two at the end of the month. - Capital's Sian Welby

Stream The White Lotus season two weekly from 31 October.

Scream (2022)

Scream (2022). Picture: NOW

One of the best Halloween movie franchises to date, if the latest movie in the series isn’t on your October watchlist, it’s time to add it.

We’ll let Sian convince you…

‘HELLO SYDNEY…..’ It wouldn’t be Halloween without a classic scary movie! This will take you back to the sleepover at that mate’s house who had an older brother who rented this horror movie from Blockbuster and you sneakily watched it in the living room under duvets after everyone had gone to bed! SCREAM 2022! Set twenty-five years after the original Woodsboro murders (I know, makes me feel old too) the ghost face killer strikes again! You’ll get pure nostalgia seeing Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox back together…and after reliving the 90’s shock fest you’ll jump every time the phone rings! - Capital's Sian Welby

Scream 1-3 are also available to stream on NOW.

The Lost City

The Lost City. Picture: NOW

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are the feel-good dynamic duo we never knew we needed in our lives.

They find themselves in the middle of a life-threatening jungle adventure, but with all the comedy you’d expect from this amazing cast.

Need help with getting over summer blues? How about Channing Tatum in the jungle? The Lost City is a huge must for your next Friday night in. Be prepared for serious lols watching the rescue of Sandra Bullock with the help of Brad Pitt, do I really need to explain more? It’s giving Jumanji meets rom-com plus, with this A-list cast, it’s top of my watch list! Keep your plans free on the 28th October and invite the girls round as this is one not to be missed! - Capital's Sian Welby

The Lost City is available to stream on NOW from 28 October.

We told you it was a month of gripping TV! And there’s even more must-see entertainment coming your way on NOW.

Here’s what else to keep an eye out for this October…

A Friend of the Family

A Friend of the Family. Picture: NOW

For the true crime investigator within us all, A Friend of the Family follows the harrowing story of the Broberg family, whose 12-year-old daughter was kidnapped multiple times by a family friend and neighbour.

The TV show, based on a true story, has been produced by the victim and her mum themselves. This is a truly shocking story and a must-watch show.

A Friend of the Family is streaming weekly on NOW. The first three episodes are available to watch.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon. Picture: NOW

The rivalry over who sits on the Iron Throne could finally burn down the house the dragons built. Find out how it all ends in the fiery season finale of House of the Dragon on Monday 24th October.

Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke – the series so far has been met with 5-star reviews. We can't wait to see what goes down in the final episodes.

Stream the season finale of House of the Dragon on 24th October.

