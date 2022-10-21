The New Movies And TV Shows You Need To Add To Your October Watchlist
21 October 2022, 11:45
There’s a lot of new TV shows and movies to get excited about this autumn on NOW.
The dark October evenings gives us the perfect excuse to turn to addictive dramas like The White Lotus season two and nail-biting shows like A Friend of the Family.
Capital’s Sian Welby is sharing her top recommendations currently on NOW, which obviously includes an epic new horror movie, Scream (2022) perfect for Halloween.
The White Lotus season 2
There’s a reason The White Lotus scooped a massive 10 Emmys in September, which saw the iconic Jennifer Coolidge go viral on the night for her hilarious speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress.
As well as an award-winning cast, it’s got a storyline we can’t get enough of.
Here’s what Sian had to say about it:
Stream The White Lotus season two weekly from 31 October.
Scream (2022)
One of the best Halloween movie franchises to date, if the latest movie in the series isn’t on your October watchlist, it’s time to add it.
We’ll let Sian convince you…
Scream 1-3 are also available to stream on NOW.
The Lost City
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are the feel-good dynamic duo we never knew we needed in our lives.
They find themselves in the middle of a life-threatening jungle adventure, but with all the comedy you’d expect from this amazing cast.
The Lost City is available to stream on NOW from 28 October.
We told you it was a month of gripping TV! And there’s even more must-see entertainment coming your way on NOW.
Here’s what else to keep an eye out for this October…
A Friend of the Family
For the true crime investigator within us all, A Friend of the Family follows the harrowing story of the Broberg family, whose 12-year-old daughter was kidnapped multiple times by a family friend and neighbour.
The TV show, based on a true story, has been produced by the victim and her mum themselves. This is a truly shocking story and a must-watch show.
A Friend of the Family is streaming weekly on NOW. The first three episodes are available to watch.
House of the Dragon
The rivalry over who sits on the Iron Throne could finally burn down the house the dragons built. Find out how it all ends in the fiery season finale of House of the Dragon on Monday 24th October.
Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke – the series so far has been met with 5-star reviews. We can't wait to see what goes down in the final episodes.
Stream the season finale of House of the Dragon on 24th October.
For your chance to win a taste of ‘The White Lotus’ style luxury, with a spa retreat and a 6 month NOW Entertainment and Cinema Membership click here.